Although his side’s performance wasn’t without its flaws, Andy Farrell was relatively satisfied with Ireland’s ultimately convincing 38-14 win over Australia in Friday night’s ‘third place final’ in Twickenham.

In so doing, Ireland signed off their Nations Championship campaign with a fourth win from four over a productive month.

The Irish head coach had been in full World Cup mode by selecting an unchanged side save for two enforced alterations due to Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen being ruled out. Six-day turnarounds and a change of city will be a feature of the World Cup in Australia.

As an occasion, the win over South Africa a week previously at a capacity Aviva Stadium was in a different stratosphere, yet Farrell saw similarities in the two games.

“Last week’s game or performance obviously gets highlighted a little bit more because of the nature of the opposition that you’re playing against, being the world’s best South Africa, but it was a stop-start game where things weren’t really going our way all the time as well.

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“And this was very similar in the sense that we had no field position, no ball, a lot down to Australia, but most of it was down to ourselves as well – giving penalties away and not winning the ball that we wanted to win.

“But we still found a way to be clinical when we had an opportunity within the 22 and to come away in the first half with a lead was pretty good and then I thought we dug in deep and we fought and fought and fought and 38-14 is no mean feat against a side like Australia.”

The sense of anticlimax was compounded by competing in a fifth-sixth play-off masquerading as a third place final, but a clean sweep over Argentina, Fiji, South Africa and Australia represented a good month’s work.

Post match reaction with Gerry Thornley; Ireland beat Australia Listen | 28:16 Gerry Thornley and Nathan Johns review Ireland’s victory over Australia in the Nations Championship 5th place playoff.

“We just said to the lads that we’ve certainly seen a shift in our appetite to want to grow and get better, that’s been very evident in the camp and it transfers sometimes to the game, sometimes it doesn’t, but we’ve seen the step up as far as that’s concerned,” Farrell said.

“It’s been a very successful campaign for that alone really but we’ve got to keep that going now. We’ve got to keep taking big steps forward because to keep improving in a tournament like the Six Nations with every one – World Cup year – putting the best foot forward is going to be a tough competition so we want to compete in that hard.”

Ireland made 215 tackles, compared to 129 by Australia, and Farrell said: “It shows what it means to them to keep getting back off the floor and going to where they’re needed to put themselves in harm’s way. It shows what it means to them. I think it always, that part of the game, it always shows your character.”

After his electric three-and-a-half minute cameo off the bench against Fiji, a 27-minute run-on hardly counts as a cameo, but James McNabney still left an indelible imprint with two close-range tries.

“He’s the real deal now isn’t he?” ventured Farrell. “He backed it up, he backed it up. I thought he was great. You see it every day in training, he’s just been himself in training, he only knows one way and that’s full steam ahead you know. He’s a guy that likes to go forward and I thought he was great, I thought he was great today.

“I thought Tom Stewart was great coming off the bench as well, I thought Tom Clarkson was great not just in the scrum but around the field as well so there’s some shining lights everywhere really.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the Nations Championship clash against Australia last night in London. Photograph: Mike Egerton/Press Association

It’s been an especially good month for Sam Prendergast, who started all four games, orchestrated some slick attacks, delivered one gorgeous try assist with a kick-pass for Robert Baloucoune’s score, landed all six kicks and made ten tackles.

“I think coming into camp I saw a shift in how he’s demanding of not just himself but of others as well,” Farrell added.

“It felt like this campaign it was his side that he was driving forward so that’s a massive step in the right direction and we all know when you’re comfortable in doing that then you’re able to bring your own game to the floor as well.

“And I’ve been saying to him all along that he’s always had a running game, he’s always been strong at the line, ball in hand, carrying the ball in two hands, a good amount of pace, even more pace this autumn because he’s obviously worked very hard at it in preseason,” Farrell said.

“But you can just see the confidence in him, not just from his ball playing, his time on the ball etc, but I think that shows up in his running game as well, he’s backing himself so he’s certainly gaining confidence that’s for sure.”