New Zealand's Cam Roigard scores his side's second try during the Nations Championship third-place playoff against England at Twickenham. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Nation s Champion s hip thi r d-place playoff: England 8 New Zealand 26

In their last game before facing Ireland in the 2027 Six Nations Friday night opener in nine weeks’ time, this was not how England’s end-of-year surge and New Zealand’s weary limp to the finishing line had been scripted.

In wet, wintry, floodlit conditions akin to Auckland, Richie Mo’unga delivered a masterclass behind a dominant and revived pack as the All Blacks atoned somewhat for successive and record-breaking defeats to Wales and the same England, in body if not in spirit, just a week ago at the same venue.

But kicking with a lead in rain-sodden conditions is one thing, doing so badly when behind quite another. Such was the punctured buoyancy among the home crowd that when Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith aimlessly kicked two uncontested balls to Josh Moorby midway through the second period when 23 points adrift, how the Twickenham crowd booed.

The match stats point to a very evenly contested game – England making 106 carries to New Zealand’s 108, 104 passes to 101 and four clean breaks apiece. Even the penalty count balanced out to just 14-12 in the visitors’ favour as Angus Gardner dominated proceedings, as he often does.

But maintaining the theme of the weekend and to some degree the month, New Zealand were much more clinical from their nine visits to the English 22 than the home side were from their 13 entries into the All Blacks’ 22.

To be honest, England’s challenge disintegrated rather tamely amid errors and ill-discipline, and the All Blacks were very comfortable winners. Wallace Sititi made light of Ardie Savea’s ongoing absence with a big game, while their hooker Asafo Aumua seemed to be everywhere, making his throws to well-constructed shortened lineouts and carrying dynamically at regular intervals.

After Cortez Ratima had sniped tellingly after a break by Rieko Ioane, who made the most of slim rations, the scrumhalf had to depart. But Cam Roigard had such a return to form that he scored the clinching second try and was named man of the match.

As usual, television pictures disguised how the unrelenting rain made for a fiendishly greasy ball, making for a difficult watch and dampening the spirits of the 65,000 crowd.

England did start well, with Henry Slade landing a third-minute penalty from inside halfway. And after Maro Itoje and co drew lines in the sand with some meaty hits, Ellis Genge faced off Ethan de Groot and soon after backed it up with a thumping hit on his opposite number.

New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga attempts to claim the ball during the Nations Championship match against England. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

They might have landed the first major blow too but for Ollie Chessum’s spillage deep inside the All Blacks’ 22. Instead it was the ex-Leinsterman Ioane who latched on to a breaking ball from an aerial contest to make serious inroads on the right edge. From the recycle, Ratima used the lazy run of Genge as a screen before eluding Itoje and soon after Sititi burrowed over with Jordie Barrett latching on.

Slade slightly sliced a routine penalty to the corner flag into touch- in-goal and Jordie Barrett followed up with a huge hit on England’s go-to man Ben Earl. Alex Coles was then binned for a very upright, head-on-head hit on Fabian Holland, although his fellow forwards did brilliantly by holding up an All Blacks maul which splintered.

However, after a superb steal by Anton Segner was backed up by Roigard’s 50-22, Tommy Freeman was then penalised for ill-advisedly throwing the ball away from Moorby. Mo’unga made it 13-3 with the last kick of the half, thereby setting up a perfect scenario for another outhalf masterclass in the rain.

Freddie Steward nearly cut Damian McKenzie in half with a big shot at the start of the second period but the penalties kept coming. Mo’unga extended the lead from over 40 metres and then nailed a penalty to the corner from halfway. From the maul, Roigard gambled on going blind, but eluded Steward’s tackle and finished adroitly by the corner flag. Mo’unga even landed the conversion from the right touchline.

A brief English storm brought the home crowd to life but a combination of Sititi, Scott Barrett and Mo’unga held up over the line. Instead, with England on a warning, Henry Pollock was binned for offside and Mo’unga made it 26-3, in other words a four-score lead.

So the crowd joined in a rendition of Hey Jude before the very minor consolation of a yellow card for Scott Barrett and a catch-and-drive try for the home pack and Jamie George.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Slade pen, 3-0; 17: Sititi try, Mo’unga con, 3-7; 40+1: Mo’unga pen, 3-10; (half-time 3-10); 43: Mo’unga pen 3-13; 46: Roigard try, Mo’unga con, 3-20; 54: Mo’unga pen, 3-23; 66: Mo’unga pen, 3-26; 75: George try, 8-26.

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Seb Atkinson, Will Joseph; Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Alex Coles; Ollie Chessum, Greg Fisilau, Ben Earl.

Replacements: George Martin for Coles (47 mins); Jamie George for Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter for Genge, Ben Curry for Earl, Henry Pollock for Fisilau, Marcus Smith for F Smith (all 54); Will Stuart for Heyes (58); Archie McParland for Van Poortvliet (69 mins).

Yellow cards: Coles (33 mins); Pollock (64).

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie; Rieko Ioane, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jordie Barrett (capt), Josh Moorby; Richie Mo’unga, Cortez Ratima; Ethan de Groot, Asafo Aumua, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland; Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Wallace Sititi.

Replacements: Cam Roigard for Ratima (26 mins); Ethan Blackadder for Sititi, Pasilo Tosi for Newell, Xavier Numia for De Groot (all 60); George Bell for Aumua (64); Josh Lord for Holland (69); Timoci Tavatavanawai for Fainga’anuku; Beauden Barrett for Ioane (both 72).

Yellow card: S Barrett (73 mins).

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus).