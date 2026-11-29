Merchants Quay Ireland is appealing to the public for donations to ensure it can sustain its services ‘during the coldest months of the year’. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

An almost 10 per cent increase in demand for meals at one of Ireland’s largest homelessness and addiction charities has prompted it to appeal for additional funds.

Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) said demand for its Sunday meal service had increased by 6 per cent so far this year compared with the same period in 2025, with 2,613 separate individuals fed over the 47 Sundays so far this year.

A total of 90,187 meals have been provided at MQI’s premises on the Dublin quays this year – an increase of 8 per cent compared to last year. It said Sundays are especially difficult for people sleeping rough, in emergency accommodation or in addiction, as most other services are closed.

It is appealing to the public to ensure it can sustain its services “during the coldest months of the year”, and to consider donating to it.

Eddie Mullins, chief executive, said: “People call it the most wonderful time of the year, but for our clients it really is the most vulnerable time of the year.

“From December to February our clients face a long and lonely road to see out the cold and unforgiving winter. Our Sunday meal service and Christmas events provide people with warmth and hope during dark times. We believe everyone deserves support and to celebrate Christmas regardless of their circumstances.”

MQI will host a Christmas dinner on December 20th for those who rely on its Sunday service.

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Jane, a 39-year-old woman who goes to MQI on Sundays, is quoted in a statement from the charity. She said: “I’m in a hostel and dinners are microwaveable, they’re not nutritious. They’re not good at all. I’d rather come here because they’re fresh. It gets served to you.

“[Staff] treat you with kindness and respect in here. I look forward to coming here on a Sunday, it’s the only homeless service that does open on a Sunday. Without this service there’d be a lot of people starving on the streets.”

MQI said donations would go towards the provisions of food, warmth, healthcare and essential supports to people experiencing homelessness and addiction during the winter.