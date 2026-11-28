Don’t panic. Just under 12 months out from hosting a World Cup, the message from the Australian camp is clear.

The Wallabies, clearly, are not where they want to be after a year that saw them win six games, lose seven and draw once. After a strong start against Ireland on Friday night, the last hour brought about an error-strewn performance that did little to build confidence in Australia’s ability to be a major player at their own global showpiece.

Head coach Les Kiss has made clear his desire to use this window as a depth-building exercise. It’s why he picked two debutants, a scrumhalf who had yet to start an international and a 37-year-old Kurtley Beale after a five-year hiatus. Contrast this to Andy Farrell’s approach of only making changes that were forced by illness and suspension. Despite facing a weaker opposition.

Kiss knows that nearly all of Australia’s victories this year have come against sides ranked below them. He readily admits that his team has ground to make up to be competitive.

“We’ve only beaten South Africa, of the teams above us, it shows the gap where we are,” said the former Ireland defence coach. “I’m not saying they’re quick fixes but there are some fixes that we can look after and control ourselves.”

For all the negativity of a 24-point defeat, the reality is that Australia bloodied Ireland’s nose in the opening quarter. They had the upper hand in the scrum. Their kicking game forced Hugo Keenan into some rare spills. An attacking flow featuring intricate passes close to the gainline had Ireland repeatedly back-pedalling.

It’s a hypothetical, redundant argument, but had Carter Gordon not failed to find touch with a penalty, nor Tom Wright dropped the ball when a score seemed inevitable, they would have asked Ireland plenty of scoreboard questions to go with the physical examination.

[ ‘Fought and fought’: Andy Farrell hails Ireland’s character in victory over AustraliaOpens in new window ]

Ireland, who were far from their best early doors, responded to conceding just once across four defensive sets with a clinical edge. In the first half, they entered the 22 five times and came away with 17 points. All told, their figure of 3.5 points per entry was far superior to Australia’s 1.3.

“That’s why they’re number two [in the world], they know each other well,” said Kiss. “Kolani [Thomas, Australia’s scrumhalf], it’s his first start. We have guys there having their first start.

Post match reaction with Gerry Thornley; Ireland beat Australia Listen | 28:16 Gerry Thornley and Nathan Johns review Ireland’s victory over Australia in the Nations Championship 5th place playoff.

“They’re [Ireland] well-versed in who they are and who they have around them. They’re a very solid team, they have a lot of caps that have played together. We haven’t got that benefit but we’ll get some clues from that game.

“We wanted to ensure that we kept them out of our third, which we did for the most part but a couple of defensive errors put them in our third. That’s where they’re pretty good, aren’t they?

“[We wanted to] Attack direct, first two phases get quick ball. I thought we created some space, we created our opportunities, our attack went well, we wanted to try and turn them, either in the air or the corners which I think we did well. Once we got to their A zone [attacking 22] we weren’t clinical enough.

“There’s a pleasing part to that, going to plan, but we weren’t converting enough for the pressure of the set piece and also the field position.”

Framed in this way, a battle between a more experienced, settled Irish group at the start of their international season versus a Wallabies side coming to the end of theirs while still trying new combinations, then that first half form represents somewhat of a victory. The key question is if Kiss has enough time, and the required playing talent, to turn strong initial jabs into a knockout blow.

He, of course, believes the answer is in the affirmative. A lot can change in 12 months. The freshness of a pre-World Cup run-in will help. As may well the addition of some talent from rugby league, provided the likes of Mark Nawaqanitawase return to the union fold as hoped. Still, on the most recent evidence before us, Kiss has his work cut out.

“There are some opportunities for our boys in these last four weeks that they’re growing,” he says.

“It will serve us into next year. The boys are hungry and very ambitious about what they want to do if they get in that jersey. We’ve a lot to take from this. There are things we have to get right.”