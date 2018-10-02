Laurens takes a run at fifth top-flight victory at Newmarket

Probably favourite inflicted shock defeat on Alpha Centauri in the Matron Stake
Laurens wins the Matron Stakes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Laurens wins the Matron Stakes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

After lowering the colours of Alpha Centauri over Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown last month, Laurens has the chance to record a fifth career Group One victory at Newmarket this Saturday.

The Karl Burke-trained star is ante-post favourite for the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes after being one of a dozen fillies left in the mile highlight on Monday.

Laurens bounced back from disappointing over a mile and a half in the Yorkshire Oaks to inflict a shock defeat on Alpha Centauri in the Matron Stakes.

Alpha Centauri suffered a career-ending injury in the race but it was another top-flight win for Laurens, who earlier in the season won both the Prix de Diane and the Prix Alary in France. As a two-year-old she also scored at the top level in the Fillies Mile.

Saturday’s probable favourite will try to confirm Leopardstown form with Clemmie, who finished two lengths behind Laurens in third.

Heroine

Last year’s Cheveley Park Stakes heroine is one of three Aidan O’Brien entries as Ireland’s champion trainer chases a third Sun Chariot victory in a row.

O’Brien scored last year with Roly Poly, while Alice Spring won in 2016. The Irish man also won the prestigious event a decade ago through Halfway to Heaven.

Clemmie has been installed a 5-1 third favourite behind Laurens, while another O’Brien hope, I Can Fly, is at 7-1. She’s another filly to have won over Champions Weekend, in her case the Group Two Boomerang Stakes.

The legendary French trainer André Fabre has supplemented Wind Chimes into the race as he tries to repeat his 2015 Sun Chariot victory with Esoterique. Wind Chimes was just nailed on the line by Recoletos in last month’s Prix du Moulin.

Billesdon Brook can boast Group One-winning from having beaten Laurens in a shock 66-1 success in last May’s 1,000 Guineas. She is set to return to the course and distance of her greatest triumph.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.