Israel claims Lebanese intelligence officer covered up murder of Irish peacekeeper

Israel has accused a senior Lebanese intelligence officer of obstructing the investigation into the murder of Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney, who was shot dead in 2022 while on peacekeeping duty with Unifil.

The claim comes as the UN Security Council prepares for a crucial vote on the renewal of Unifil’s mandate for another year. Israel wants to see the mission withdrawn from south Lebanon, while Ireland and Lebanon have been lobbying for its renewal.

A spokesman for Unifil said this morning it has no knowledge of the claims made by Col Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic spokesman, in a lengthy social media post. The Lebanese army has strongly denied the allegations.

#خاص 🔸جيش الدفاع يكشف: ضابط رفيع المستوى في الجيش اللبناني تعاون مع حزب الله في إخفاء حادثة قتل أحد جنود اليونيفيل على يد عناصر حزب الله الارهابي



🔸قتل شون روني وهو احد جنود اليونيفيل من مواليد أيرلندا في قرية القبية جنوب لبنان في شهر ديسمبر من العام 2022. وفي أواخر شهر يوليو… pic.twitter.com/XCiajXdtjn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 22, 2025

Private Rooney was part of a convoy travelling to Beirut when his UN-marked vehicle came under attack in the village of at Al-Aqbiya, Lebanon, in December 2022.

He later died from gunshot injuries. His colleague, Trooper Shane Kearney, suffered serious injuries while two other Irish soldiers suffered less serious wounds.

The chief suspect, Mohammed Ayyad, was sentenced to death in absentia by a Lebanese military court last month. Ayyad has not appeared in court since being released on medical bail in 2023.

Five other men were sentenced to fines or short prison terms.

The IDF spokesman claimed a senior Lebanese army officer “collaborated with Hizbullah to cover up” the attack which he attributed to “Hizbullah terrorist elements”.

Col Adraee accused the officer, a senior intelligence official, of being in “constant contact” with associates of Hizbullah to conceal information about the murder.

He said this intelligence officer has previously admitted to collaboration with the militant group. The officer obstructed the internal investigation conducted by the Lebanese army “and prevented the Hizbullah elements involved in the killing from being brought to justice”, he alleged.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been asked for comment. The Irish Government has previously expressed anger over the lenient sentences handed down to the attackers.

In response, the Lebanese government has committed to finding Ayyad and bringing him to justice and to appeal the leniency of the sentences handed down to his co-accused.

Unifil spokesman Andrea Tenenti said on Saturday morning the mission has no information relating to Col Adraee’s claims.

He said the Unifil “mission maintains excellent relations with the Lebanese Armed Forces and other Lebanese security institutions”.

Unifil continues to work “in close co-ordination” with the Lebanese military to implement the mission’s mandate, he said.

“Regarding the judicial proceedings into the killing of Private Sean Rooney in December 2022, Unifil has extended its full support to both the Lebanese and Irish authorities in their respective processes.”

In a statement, the Lebanese Army denied the IDF claims. It said its officers “perform their national duty and carry out their tasks with utmost integrity and professionalism in various Lebanese regions”.

The Lebanese intelligence officer named by the IDF played a significant role in co-ordinating with Unifil and “uncovering the circumstances of the incident”, the army said.

“In contrast, the Israeli enemy persists in its daily aggressions and violations of national sovereignty, continues to occupy Lebanese territories and spreads falsehoods, proving more than ever its determination to destabilise Lebanon’s internal stability.”

أورد أحد الحسابات المعادية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مزاعم حول قيام ضابط من الجيش بالتغطية على المتورطين في قتل عنصر من قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان - اليونيفيل في كانون الأول ٢٠٢٢.

إن قيادة الجيش تنفي هذه المزاعم، وتؤكد أن ضباط المؤسسة العسكرية يؤدون واجبهم الوطني… pic.twitter.com/A8jDEnzXSN — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 22, 2025

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Monday on the renewal of Unifil’s mandate.

Israel has accused Unifil of failing in its duty to disarm Hizbullah and is attempting to persuade Washington to withdraw support for the mission.

Ireland and like-minded countries believe the peacekeeping mission is vital to stability in the region.

Unifil is the Defence Force’s largest overseas mission, with about 350 Irish peacekeepers.

It is currently the Defence Force’s only major overseas mission, and Irish military officials see continued Irish involvement as crucial to recruitment and retention of personnel.