Ireland prove too strong for Italy as they make it three wins from three

Ireland's Arlene Kelly celebrates taking a wicket during the game against Italy in Rotterdam. Photograph: ICC Media

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier (in Rotterdam): Ireland 166-4 (20 ovs) (G Lewis 42, R Stokell 38no; I Sims 2-26) beat Italy 103-7 (20 ovs) C Piparo 29; A Kelly 3-7) by 63 runs.

Ireland continued to dominate the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European qualifier with a 63-run win over Italy in Rotterdam on Saturday.

After being put into bat first, Ireland started in a patchy fashion after overnight rain had led to slower conditions than on previous days.

Amy Hunter (10) flared briefly before being caught looking to take on the bowlers, but Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast steadied the ship with a 36-run stand in 30 balls.

Prendergast (23) looked the more aggressive striking four boundaries, while Lewis (42) continued on her great recent form after unbeaten knocks of 29 and 66 in the first two matches of this tournament.

At 110 for four with five overs to go, Rebecca Stokell (38 not out) and Laura Delany (28 not out) sought to pile the runs on, the pair scoring 56 runs from the final five overs as Ireland eventually finished on 166 for four, a score considered around par for the ground.

Seeking early wickets to assert pressure on the Italians, Prendergast struck in the first over, removing opener Dilaisha Nanayakkara’s middle stump.

The Italian batters struggled to deal with the disciplined Irish attack. Chloe Piparo (29) and Annie Wikman (29) put on a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, outside of this partnership, the Irish bowlers looked comfortable in defending their total.

Arlene Kelly delivered a player of the match-winning three for seven from four overs to rip through the middle order and help secure a 63-run win to make it three from three and leave Ireland firmly at the top of the table.