Ryan Moore on Lambourn on the way to winning the Irish Derby at the Curragh in 2025. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Last year’s dual-Derby winner Lambourn has been sold by Coolmore Stud and is set to continue his career as a racehorse in Denmark.

The winner of the 2025 Epsom Derby for Aidan O’Brien, Lambourn subsequently became the 20th horse to complete the English-Irish Derby double at the Curragh. It was a feat that emulated his sire Australia in 2014.

“I can confirm he has been sold to Flemming Velin in Denmark. He has gone to continue his racing career, and he may end up at stud after that,” a Coolmore spokesperson said on Friday. “He’s gone to a very good home and a very good man.”

Velin, a prominent owner and bloodstock figure in Denmark, confirmed the colt is due to arrive at his new home in Scandinavia on Friday.

He told the Danish website galopsport: “Many people will probably wonder how it is possible to buy a dual Derby winner for Denmark, but I think it is probably because Coolmore already has so many stallions with pedigrees that are easier to market internationally than a son of Australia.”

Lambourn is probably the most high-profile racehorse ever imported to to Denmark, although Coolmore’s willingness to not stand him as a stallion is another blow to the prestige of both Derby races in England and Ireland.

Victory in either Derby, never mind both, was once a guarantee of a stud career, but that has faded in recent years. Coolmore’s 2020 Epsom winner Serpentine even wound up gelded after being exported to Australia, becoming the first Derby winner in a century to be gelded.

Lambourn has escaped that fate, but will continue his career in a comparative thoroughbred industry outpost.

He was an impressive winner at Epsom last year under Wayne Lordan, becoming O’Brien’s 11th Derby winner, and won under Ryan Moore at the Curragh.

His CV also includes a Chester Vase victory, and returned to land the Group Two Huxley Stakes last May, beating the subsequent Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller.

However, he subsequently found himself in a pacemaker role for Ballydoyle, including in September’s Irish Champion Stakes. In his last start earlier this month, he failed to make the frame in the Bahrain International.

“He undoubtedly has an interesting dam line, and Lambourn, his sire Australia and his grandsire Galileo are members of an exclusive club of only 20 horses that have won both the Derby Stakes and the Irish Derby since 1907. It makes you quite dizzy when you look at that list,” said Flemming.