UCD are weekend hosts to Old Alexandra and Ards

While fog got the better of UCD’s Hockey League game against Muckross on Wednesday night, the game abandoned in the second quarter when they led 3-1, the students have a chance to close the gap on Loreto and Pegasus this weekend with two home games against Old Alexandra and Ards.

In all six Hockey League clubs have a double header, and with only two points separating Cork Harlequins in fourth and Belfast Harlequins in eighth – Railway Union, Pembroke Wanderers and Alexandra in between – it’s as close a battle for Champions Trophy qualification as the competition has ever seen.

With a home game against second from bottom Ards, Loreto will expect to maintain their advantage at the top of the table, while Pegasus, four points behind but with a game in hand, will also hope to put home advantage to good use when they host Railway.

UCD are another seven points adrift of Pegasus but they have a game in hand on the Belfast side, so can get within at least four if they collect maximum points this weekend.

Cork Harlequins, in fourth, are on the road on Saturday to play Pembroke before returning to Farmers Cross on Sunday, where they will meet Belfast Harlequins.

HOCKEY LEAGUE - Saturday: Ards v Loreto, Ards Park, 2.30; Pembroke Wanderers v Cork Harlequins, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30; UCD v Old Alexandra, Belfield, 2.50; Muckross v Belfast Harlequins, Muckross Park, 3.15; Pegasus v Railway Union, Queens, 4.0. Sunday: Cork Harlequins v Belfast Harlequins, Harlequins Park, 12.0; UCD v Ards, Belfield, 1.30; Railway Union v Pembroke Wanderers, Park Avenue, 4.15.

