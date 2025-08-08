Jordan and Egypt condemn Israeli plan to take over entire Gaza Strip

A Palestinian man reacts as firefighters battle a blaze inside a shop, following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan and Egypt, the two Arab countries that have made peace with Israel, have condemned prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan to take over the entire Gaza Strip, impose Israeli control, displace a million Palestinians and hand it over to Arab forces independent of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

A Jordanian official told Reuters Arab nations “will only support what Palestinians agree and decide on. Security in Gaza must be done through legitimate Palestinian institutions.” The source said Arab states “will not agree to Netanyahu’s policies nor clean his mess”.

Egypt warned that an Israeli takeover of all of Gaza could lead to the execution by Hamas of the 20 Israeli hostages who remain alive. According to Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, an Egyptian diplomat said Hamas and other factions “have orders to ‘neutralise’ them if their captors come under siege and are unable to escape alive”.

The report said senior Egyptian officials have demanded an urgent return to ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has called for direct talks on the crisis with US president Donald Trump.

He has said Israel’s actions are “up to Israel”, granting Mr Netanyahu a green light to carry out his plan.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump told reporters that any Israeli plan to reoccupy Gaza was “pretty much up to Israel”.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas called the policy a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and UN resolutions” and urged the United Nations Security Council, Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation to take immediate action against Israel. He thanked Mr Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah for their support.

Hamas said Mr Netanyahu’s “plans to expand the aggression confirm beyond any doubt that he seeks to get rid of [Israeli] captives and sacrifice them”.

Hamas warned that any administration formed to govern Gaza would be treated as “an ‘occupying’ force linked to Israel”. It stated: “Netanyahu’s plan is to continue his policy of genocide and displacement by committing more crimes against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.” Hamas called for Arab, Muslim and international intervention.

United Nations assistant secretary general Miroslav Jenča called Israel’s plan “deeply alarming” and warned the security council this “would risk catastrophic consequences”.

Gaza City, al-Mawasi on the coast and Khan Younis town have more than a million displaced Palestinians as well as permanent residents who would have no place to go if Israel attacked and occupied this area, which comprises the last 25 per cent of Gaza not fully occupied by Israel.

Israel withdrew its settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005, but legal experts have said it remained occupied as Israel continued to control Gaza by land, sea and air.

Following the October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel in which Hamas killed 1,200 people and abducted 250, Israel launched a full-scale ground offensive and seized 75 per cent of Gaza, killing more than 60,000 people and displacing 1.9 million Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.