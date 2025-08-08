Chancellor’s plan to pause arms exports to Israel splits coalition and shocks Germany’s Jewish community

A humanitarian aid pallet is loaded on to a German plane ahead of an aid-airdrop mission over the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images

German chancellor Friedrich Merz has split his coalition over his plan to pause arms exports to Israel in protest at its proposal to occupy all of Gaza.

Since taking office in February, the centre-right politician has adopted a more critical tone towards Israel but declined to join a sanctions push by other EU member states.

In a statement, Mr Merz insisted Israel had the right to defend itself, push for the end of Hamas and secure the release of its Israeli hostages.

From his government’s perspective, however, Israel’s new policy, agreed by the country’s security cabinet in an all-night sitting, “makes it increasingly difficult to see how these goals can be achieved”.

“Under these circumstances the German federal government will, until further notice, not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip,” added Mr Merz.

The move prompted a mixed reaction in his coalition, with his own Christian Democratic Union (CDU) front bench backing the move as “unavoidable”.

“We want to signal clearly to Israel that we consider the approach in Gaza as a danger to Israel’s position in the world and its security,” said Jurgen Hardt, CDU foreign policy spokesman.

The coalition’s junior partner, the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), welcomed the shift and demanded further aid for Palestinians in Gaza. But Mr Merz’s Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), reacted with fury, insisting they had not been consulted on the decision.

A week after joining an international coalition air-dropping aid into Gaza, Mr Merz has demanded, in public statements and regular phone calls with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, more action to ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Since the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, Germany has exported arms and other equipment worth €485.1 million. While exports in 2024 reached €161 million, the value of exports in the first quarter of 2025 were €28 million.

The exports include German-made machine guns, anti-tank weapons, munition, weapons parts, specialised tanks and electronic equipment. Analysts called Friday’s move largely symbolic given no major arms requests were pending.

While in opposition, the Merz CDU criticised the Olaf Scholz-led coalition for temporary arms export pauses. Since winning February’s federal election, Mr Merz had resisted demands to halt exports.

As well as his own coalition, the surprise decision split Germany’s media landscape. Outlets at the pro-Israel Springer group denounced the decision as a “historic mistake” and an “unprecedented political U-turn”.

“What a moral revelation,” wrote Marion Horn, editor-in-chief of the Bild tabloid. “Every export stop is a capitulation to terrorism . . . Merz has transformed from a defender of Israel to a waffler.”

The Central Committee of Jews in Germany called the decision “disappointing” and a “win for Hamas in the global propaganda war”.