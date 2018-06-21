Sophie O’Sullivan to make Irish debut next month

Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of Olympic silver medallist Sonia O’Sullivan, will make her international debut in an Irish vest over 800 metres at the European Youth (under-18) Athletics Championships in Gyor, Hungary next month.

The 16-year-old O’Sullivan, who has dual Irish-Australian citizenship, won an Irish under-17 title over 1,500m last summer representing Ballymore Cobh AC, 32 years after her mother won the same title back in 1985.

O’Sullivan has also won Australian under-17 titles over 800m and 1,500m, her selection for the European Youth Championships confirming her preference to represent Ireland.

The Youth Championships, which take place from July 5-8th, will also include the gold medal favourite over 1,500m in Sarah Healy from Blackrock AC in south Dublin, who tops the rankings in that event by a massive 10 seconds after her standout 4:09.25 in Tubingen, Germany last Saturday.

There are medal prospects elsewhere among the 23-string team, including Rhasidat Adeleke from Tallaght and Cian McPhillips (Longford).

Adeleke heads the rankings for the 100m and is fifth on the 200m list. She is selected for the 200m with Patience Jumbo Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) selected for the 100m, where she is ranked fourth on the rankings.

McPhillips is another leading light on the rankings and he is second in the 1,500m with his time of 3:49.85.

Among the Irish U-20 team selected for the Mannheim Gala this weekend is European Junior (under-20) 100m champion Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock/Louth). Akpe-Moses is eying up next month’s World Junior Championships in Tampere, Finland - where Healy has also qualified.

Irish team: European U18 Athletics Championships, Gyor, Hungary, July 5-8

Youth Boys: Conor Morey (Leevale AC) 100m, Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan AC) 100m, Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers AC) 800m, Cian McPhillips (Longford AC) 1500m, Brian Maguire (DSD AC) 1500m, Oisin Lane (Mullingar Harriers AC) 10km Race Walk, Conor Cusack (Lake District AC) Javelin, Brian Lynch (Old Abbey AC) Decathlon

Youth Girls: Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard’s AC) 100m & Medley Relay, Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) 200m & Medley Relay, Simone Lalor (St. LO’T AC) 400m & Medley Relay, Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) 800m, Molly Brown (Metro St. Brigids AC) 800m, Sarah Healy (Blackrock AC) 1500m, Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir AC) 400m hurdles & Medley Relay, Sarah Glennon (Mullingar Harriers AC) 5km Race Walk, Emily MacHugh (Naas AC) 5km Race Walk, Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC) Long Jump, Sophie Meredith (St. Mary’s AC) Long Jump, Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley AC) High Jump, Miranda Tcheutchoua (Lusk AC) Hammer, Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) Medley Relay, Rachel McCann (North Down AC) Medley Relay

Irish U20 team for Mannheim Gala, Germany, June 23-24

Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock Louth) 200M & 4X100M, Ciara Neville (Emerald) 100M & 4X100M, Patience Jumbo Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) 100M & 4X100M, Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) 200M & 4X100M, Molly Scott (SLOT) 100MH & 4X100M, Davicia Patterson (Beechmount Harriers) 400M & 4X400M, Ciara Deely (Kilkenny City Harriers) 400M & 4X400M, Miriam Daly (Carrick on Suir) 400Mh & 4X400M, Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) high jump, Niamh Fogarty (North Westmeath) discus, Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s Limerick) long jump, Ruby Millet (St Abban’s) long jump, Simone Lalor (SLOT) 4 x 400m, Aaron Sexton (North Down) 100M & 4X100M. David McDonald (Menapians) 200M & 4X100M, David Murphy (Gowran) 100M & 4X100M, Michael McCauley (Ballymena & Antrim) 100M & 4X100M, Jack Dempsey (Galway City Harriers) 200M & 4X100M