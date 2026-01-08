Eoin Bradley, back where it all began, gets another shot at major silverware aged 42

AIB GAA Ulster Club Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final, O'Neill's Healy Park, Omagh 23/11/2025 Carriage Machine Rois vs Seán Mistéil Glean An Iolair Seán Mistéil Glean An Iolair’s Chrissy Dempsey, Eoin Bradley and Ryan McNicholl celebrate winning the match Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Clohessy

From Croke Park to Windsor Park and back again. From Glenullin to Hafnarfjördur and a million other places. The Eoin Bradley journey, still motoring.

Bradley turned 42 last week but there were no wild celebrations to mark the occasion because a more significant date was on the horizon. In the twilight of his playing days, Bradley has been afforded another shot at major silverware.

The former All-Star nominee made his name as a senior intercounty footballer with Derry before carving out a successful soccer career – playing for Coleraine, Glenavon and Portadown, making a total of 246 appearances in the NIFL Premiership alone.

He won two Irish Cup medals – scoring a goal in Coleraine’s 3-1 cup final win over Cliftonville in 2018. He also made over a dozen appearances in Europe, finding the net for Glenavon in a Europa League qualifier against Hafnarfjördur of Iceland in 2014 and successfully converting his penalty in a 6-5 shootout victory for Coleraine over Maribor in 2020.

But John Mitchel’s Glenullin is where it all started. And that’s where it will eventually finish too. Just not yet.

Glenullin won the Derry intermediate title in October and have since embarked on an adventure that has taken them to Croke Park this Sunday where they will face Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht in the AIB All-Ireland IFC final.

With heavy snow blanketing their pitch earlier this week, Glenullin almost had to scramble to find alternative training facilities – but dozens of club members turned up instead to clear the field.

“I think the call went out on Monday night to the Ultras – a lot of people got behind it and got the pitch cleared for us,” says Bradley.

Danske Bank Premiership 4/10/2021 Crusaders vs Clifonville Coleraine's Eoin Bradley

“Nothing is ever a problem. For me, it’s the best club in Ireland, I know I’m going to say that but really it is. It’s a small, tight community in the middle of the mountains.”

Along with his older brother, Paddy, Eoin helped Derry win a Division One National Football League title in 2008 when they beat Kerry in the final.

He last played for the county in 2015 and by that stage he was already starting to make an impact in soccer circles.

“I loved it and had some great times. I played in Europe seven or eight years in-a-row, won two Irish Cups, won a couple of league cups, had so many great experiences.

“It was brilliant, don’t get me wrong, but nothing compares to the Gaelic in your own club.

“I’ve been around a long time. Daddy took me and Paddy (to the club when we were very young), driving up the road, listening to the Wolfe Tones, singing along, they’re the memories that went on for years and years.

“You can’t buy that there, the fact now that I’m coming to the end of my career and I’ve a chance to play in Croke Park with the club jersey on, it’s just something I never thought I’d get to do.

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final, St Tiernach's Park, Clones, Monaghan 27/6/2015 Derry vs Donegal Eoin Bradley of Derry and Neil McGee of Donegal

“It’s the 100th year anniversary of the club this year as well. It means so much to everybody. The way it’s fallen this year, you’d nearly think it’s just written in the stars.”

Bradley has been used primarily off the bench over the course of the campaign – and to much success.

However, he started last weekend’s semi-final win over Strokestown and it remains to be seen how Bradley will be deployed now at Croke Park.

`About the team’

“At the end of the day, I’m not silly, it’s not about me anymore, it’s about the team. It was working to a treat, the boys were doing the job and it was me coming on for the last 20 minutes when maybe teams were a wee bit more tired.

“It kind of worked and I suppose it gave us a bit of a lift whenever I came on. Whether I’m starting on Sunday or whether I’m on the bench it doesn’t matter as long as we come up the road with a trophy – that’s all that matters.”

And the new rules have seemingly helped prolong ‘Skinner’s’ playing career.

“They probably did. The game is not as defensive now, you’ve more space. Pity they weren’t in 15 or 20 years ago when they would really have helped me!

Launch of the AIB GAA Football & Hurling All-Ireland Junior & Intermediate Club Championship Finals 7/1/2026 Pictured are AIB ambassadors Eoin Bradley (Glenullin) and Aidan Walsh (An Ghaeltacht) ahead of the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final between Glenullin and An Ghaeltacht. A historic club championship season, defined by thrilling encounters and unprecedented journeys, culminates in eagerly anticipated AIB GAA Football Intermediate and Junior club finals taking centre stage on Sunday January 11th.

“I think it’s a better game all around to watch myself, personally. You can see the scores in all the games, every game now is exciting because a six- or seven-point lead can just be wiped away like that. I think football is a far better game for it.”

As for next season, the plan for now is to lace the boots up again. But nothing has ever been straightforward or predictable in his sporting journey. So, why change the habit of a lifetime now.

“Patrick retired sharp, and he always says he has a bit of regret, he probably retired too soon,” says Bradley.

“I was 42 there last week and I’m still going alright in training, I’m going well in matches. I’m the oldest (in the squad), but I don’t feel the oldest – I don’t act the oldest either.

“My body will tell me whenever it’s time to retire. If the injuries are a problem the body will tell me when it’s time to give up. The older you get, the more you enjoy your football. Every day is like a bonus.

“I don’t think I’ll retire any time soon, but if we could top it off now on Sunday and win an All-Ireland club, I may have to rethink that!”

♦ The AIB All-Ireland intermediate football final between Glenullin (Derry) and An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) will take place on Sunday at Croke Park, 3.30pm. The AIB All-Ireland junior football final between Ballymacelligott (Kerry) and Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone) will take place on Sunday at Croke Park, 1.30pm.