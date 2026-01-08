Australia hold on to win fifth Ashes Test leaving England to rue missed chances

Australian players celebrate with the Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy at the end of the fifth Test match. Photograph: David Gray/Getty

Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day five of five)

England 384: Root 160; Neser 4-60 & 342: Bethell 154; Webster 3-64, Starc 3-72

Australia 567: Head 163, Smith 138; Tongue 3-97 & 161-5: Labuschagne 37, Tongue 3-42

Australia won by five wickets, won the series 4-1

There were a couple of wobbles along the way but at 2.30pm on the final day in Sydney, Australia had knocked off a target of 160 runs to win the fifth Test by five wickets and claim this Ashes series by a 4-1 scoreline.

Like their tour as a whole, there was a nagging sense of what might have been for England with a few more runs on the board, or better catching and tighter bowling earlier in the contest. But there could be few quibbles from the injured Ben Stokes as he watched the final rites from first slip.

This has been a chastening tour for Stokes and his men, the Ashes lost in a record-equalling 11 days and just that two-day shoot-out victory in Melbourne to show for it. High hopes were followed by crushing lows, even if Jacob Bethell’s 154 in this fifth Test was a genuine moment of promise.

Australia simply played superior cricket across the bulk of the series, with the flashing blade of Travis Head, the left-arm majesty of Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland’s accuracy standing out. England underwhelmed with the bat, while their bowling prompted the words “cut for four” far too often.

Another difference was Alex Carey’s campaign both behind the stumps and with bat in hand, Australia’s cherubic wicketkeeper going on to deliver the winning moment with a succulent drive through extra cover off Will Jacks.

The run chase delivered a few moments for a crowd of 26,000 that took the match past 200,000 for the first time in the SCG’s history. Among these one last snarling blow-up from Brydon Carse after review for caught behind off Jake Weatherland on 16 was declined despite a low murmur on Snicko.

Up in the third umpire’s box, Kumar Dharmasena had felt there was not enough evidence to overturn the decision, with English minds cast back to a similar one that saw Jamie Smith dismissed back in Perth. Consistency is the key, even if Snicko’s shortcomings have been shown up all series.

After a lively start, Head’s monstrous series ended with 629 runs at 69.2 when he stuck one up the shoot off Josh Tongue on 29. Another lifter from England’s most encouraging seamer on tour then did for Weatherald on 34 to bring lunch, Australia were 71 for two with 89 more runs required.

Jacks bowling Steve Smith with a beauty for 12 after the resumption brought Usman Khawaja to the crease through a guard of honour. A fine Test career soon ended on six, however, Khawaja bowled by Tongue off the inside edge and stopping to perform a sajdah on the outfield as he walked off.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after being run out on the final day of the fifth Ashes Test match. Photograph: Saeed Khan/Getty

When Marnus Labuschagne was then run out by Matthew Potts on 37 in the following over, Australia needed 39 to win, five wickets left – a frisson of jeopardy. But Carey, at the end of an excellent series, and Green, at the end of a more confusing one, soon steadying any jangling nerves.

England had earlier managed to add 40 more runs to their overnight 302 for eight before Australia ruthlessly shut things down with the second new ball, with hope departing when walked off to another ovation from the Sydney crowd after a truly special Ashes knock.

It also saw the completion of a truly special Ashes performance, Starc mopping up the last two wickets – an edge from Bethell, a chip to mid-off by Tongue – to finish with 31 at 19 runs apiece from five Tests. Not since Mitchell Johnson’s 37 in 2013/14 has an Australian quick gone north of 30, with Starc’s strike-rate of 29.6 a record for an Ashes series. What a bowler. – Guardian