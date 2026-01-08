Ciarán Murphy: Geography should decide who you follow in GAA but it’s never as simple as that

My decision to ignore the World Darts Championship from the Alexandra Palace was once again greeted with utter disdain in my social circles this year. My stoutly non-contemptuous disregard for the Greatest Sporting Event In The World™ is now itself treated with contempt by those who hold the darts closely to their hearts, as if my feelings on the matter are some kind of bourgeois hipster affectation.

I’m just not interested in it – it’s not a value judgment on those who enjoy it, but that’s nevertheless how this news has been accepted. So I check in, from time to time, just to take my own pulse on this issue. Maybe a fondness for the darts is a thing that comes with age – like developing a taste for sparkling water, or right-wing politics.

As it turned out, I watched only 15 minutes of one game all Christmas, but it was perhaps the most noteworthy quarter-hour of the entire tournament, as the young phenom Luke Littler took down former champion Rob Cross in the fourth round, while having to deal with the crowd suddenly turning on him.

Cross was a former champ, and the exuberantly-lubricated fans in the Ally Pally probably just wanted to see the game go on a little longer. Either way, they were booing Littler, cheering when he missed doubles, and the young man was a little offended.

He insisted in his post-game interview, broadcast to the crowd, that he was “not bothered” ... before thanking the boo-boys for paying his prize money. You could say it lacked a touch of class, but the kid is 18 years old ... I’d be inclined to give him a pass. And he should know that a sports fans’ support can be a fickle thing.

We support teams on a whim sometimes. I stayed up late on Saturday night to watch the San Francisco 49ers get hammered at home and miss out on the chance to be the Number One seed in the NFC and play at home all the way to the Super Bowl.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks in action. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty

I support the Niners because we have been talking to KNBR radio host Brian Murphy, from the Bay Area, on radio and podcasts for the last 20 years. He’s nuts about them, so that’s good enough for me. I only support Manchester United because my Dad saw Best, Law and Charlton in the 1960s – a life decision my brothers and I have cause once again this week to hold against the old man.

In the GAA, geography should do the choosing. You’re born into a club and a county, and that’s usually it. But in the real world it’s never as simple as all that. We take teams on for a variety of reasons. I went to Dingle with three friends of mine for a weekend away at the end of October. We played a round of golf at Ceann Sibeal, and I went into the clubhouse to confirm our tee-time. I asked the man behind the counter if he’d been out on the course that morning.

He shifted a little uncomfortably in his seat. “No, I haven’t.” He paused, as if unsure whether to further elaborate. “I’ve a bit of a match tomorrow.”

“Hmmm. Would that be the Kerry county final you’re talking about?” It turned out I was talking to Brían Ó Conchúir, the Dingle corner back, and had a great chat with him. I was back in Dublin the next day, in time to see him kick a vital point in the last 10 minutes to help Dingle over the line. I’ve a soft spot for them ever since.

Dingle's Matthew Flaherty celebrates with fans after winning. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

After our round that day, we went to Tigh TP on the quay in Baile na nGall for some lunch. Last Saturday, watching Éanna Ó Conchúir kick a last-minute two-pointer to seal An Gaeltacht’s place in this Sunday’s All-Ireland intermediate final, I discovered his uncle owns Tigh TP (soon to be renamed Tigh Two-Pointer?), and now I’ll be rooting for them this Sunday too.

On Saturday, Kilbrittain of Cork play Easkey of Sligo in the All-Ireland junior hurling final. In many ways, Easkey and their habitual competitiveness at this level should be the story here, but Kilbrittain is also the club of my good friend Jamie Wall, and I’ve been following them ever since I got to know him during Covid. I “watched” them lose a county semi-final in a penalty shoot-out on Twitter in 2023, when he was coaching them, and the hurt he felt after that one has lingered in my memory.

His brother Philip is team captain, and watching them win their county and Munster titles, and an All-Ireland semi-final, over the winter has been a joy. Their sister Kate was playing for St Finbarr’s in the camogie final replay on Saturday night, but then again they lost out to Athenry, where two of my brothers now live, so my loyalties were divided. Another friend, the former Sligo midfielder Kieran Quinn, saw his club Coolera/Strandhill win their first senior Connacht football title last season. You know how much these things matter to people, and you get invested in their stories.

Very few of us get a chance to even dream of Croke Park on All-Ireland club finals day. Watching friends do it, or even come close, is a lovely consolation. And it’s what makes these weekends among the most special in the GAA calendar.