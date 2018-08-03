Rowing: O’Donovan and O’Driscoll edged out in Scotland

Pair will concentrate on on Saturday’s B Final as will Aoife Casey and Denise Walsh
Ireland’s Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan finished fifth on Friday. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Ireland’s Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan finished fifth on Friday. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

 

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll have followed a pattern during their rise through the pairs rankings: break through a barrier, then consolidate their position.

After an eye-catching performance in their repechage, Friday’s semi-final at the European Championships was about taking their chance if it came - it didn’t.

On an overcast day in Strathclyde Park in Scotland, France provided the fireworks. They led all the way. The other five crews fought to nail the second or third which would bring the prize of an A Final place.

Ireland were sixth until the final 500 metres, and while they sprinted hard, Belarus and France covered that quarter of the race faster and took second and third. O’Donovan and O’Driscoll were fifth and will now look to excel in the B Final on Saturday, placing high up on the rankings from seven to 12.

Aoife Casey and Denise Walsh will compete in the B Final of the lightweight women’s double sculls on Sunday. They contended for a top-two place in their repechage, which would have seen them into the A Final, but Switzerland and Britain had moved clear by the middle stages. The Skibbereen women could not catch them.

European Rowing Championships, Strathclyde, Scotland - Day Two (Irish interest)

Men Pair - Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 France 6:26.94, 2 Belarus 6:29.06, 3 Italy 6:29.46; 5 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:31.47

Women Lightweight Double Sculls - Repechage One (First Two to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Switzerland 7:03.89, 2 Britain 7:06.04; 3 Ireland (A Casey, D Walsh) 7:11.31.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.