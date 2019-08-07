Rowing: Irish women’s double face repechage at Juniors in Tokyo

Molly Curry and Rhiannon O’Donoghue were beaten into first place by Netherlands

Rhiannon O’Donoghue and Molly Curry. Photo: Liam Gorman

Ireland finished second in their heat of the junior women’s double sculls at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo this morning.

In a race run before the scheduled time because of weather worries, the Ireland crew of Molly Curry and Rhiannon O’Donoghue raced well, but they were unlucky to come up against the outstanding crew of Lisa Bruijnincx and Jacobien van Westreenen from the Netherlands.

The Dutch grabbed the one direct qualification spot on offer early, and never let go. Ireland took on and beat Italy in the second half of the race to take second. They must compete in a repechage to qualify for the semi-finals.

This event had a very big entry of 22 crews. China – who were impressive in their win – Greece and Belgium won the other heats.

On Thursday, the Ireland junior men’s coxed four will go into action.

World Rowing Junior Championships, Tokyo, Day One (Irish interest)

Women

Junior Double Sculls - Heat Four (Winner to A/B Semi-Final; rest to Repechages): 1 Netherlands 7:08.18; 2 Ireland (R O’Donoghue, M Curry) 7:16.55, 3 Italy 7:19.59.

