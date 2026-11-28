Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, could serve first as prime minister in a possible unity government, in what analysts called a last-minute attempt to stave off being removed from power.

Political analysts said Netanyahu’s apparent concession reflected the growing pressure he now faces as his opponents gather momentum to replace him.

But they said it was still unclear whether Eisenkot, a centre-right former military chief of staff who made Netanyahu’s removal the centrepiece of his campaign, could keep his fractious bloc together.

Netanyahu’s offer quickly divided the prime minister’s opponents, underscoring how Eisenkot stands at a fateful crossroads in the partners he chooses and rejects. His mandate to form a government is set to expire in about a week, although he can formally request an extension from Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, for up to two weeks if necessary.

While Netanyahu’s critics hoped the October elections would serve as a reckoning over the prime minister’s leadership, no bloc received a clear majority. Netanyahu’s coalition received 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while Eisenkot’s supporters got 48. Soaring turnout among Israel’s Arab minority delivered their parties a combined 19 seats.

Eisenkot could choose to partner with Arab parties that are widely viewed by Jewish Israelis as insufficiently Zionist. He could try to ally with ultra-Orthodox parties reviled by many of his voters. Or he could join up with Netanyahu, extending a political lifeline to a man he repeatedly has said is unfit to lead.

Since the election, Netanyahu has overseen racially charged attacks against the Arab parties, which he claimed were masterminding the “Islamisation of Israel”. He has also asserted that Arab parties stole the vote, claiming with little evidence that the results were tainted in an effort reminiscent of US president Donald Trump’s 2020 “Stop the Steal” campaign.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu offered Eisenkot a coalition in which both men would serve as prime minister, going further than previous unity proposals. Eisenkot would serve first, with Netanyahu serving “at the beginning of the term as alternate prime minister”, he said in a statement.

Netanyahu said that his concession aimed to avert the “existential threat” of the Arab parties’ gaining power. If that happened, he said, then “without firing a single bullet, hostile elements will take control of the country from within”.

A unity government between Netanyahu’s Likud party and his rivals could create a stable parliamentary majority – which Eisenkot has struggled to find so far. But it would go against Eisenkot’s campaign promise to unseat Netanyahu’s government.

Eisenkot will probably also be wary of Netanyahu’s offer given what happened in 2020, when Benny Gantz, another former military chief of staff, joined Netanyahu in a unity government. Gantz was supposed to be prime minister second, after Netanyahu – who dissolved parliament before his rival got a turn in the top spot.

Eisenkot is expected to meet Netanyahu on Sunday morning just north of Tel Aviv for negotiations, according to representatives for both leaders. It would be the first known formal meeting between the two men since the last month’s indecisive Israeli elections.

The prospect of Netanyahu’s remaining in government divided his opponents. Many of Eisenkot’s supporters rejected the offer outright. Yair Golan, who leads the left-wing Democrats party, denounced what he called Netanyahu’s “stunts and tricks”, calling for an immediate “government of change and salvation.”

Naftali Bennett, who leads the 12-seat Together party, called for Eisenkot to negotiate with Netanyahu, whom he praised as “doing the right thing.” But his faction’s co-founder, Yair Lapid, called Netanyahu’s offer a “transparent scam by a serial fraudster.”

This past week, it seemed that Eisenkot was pushing toward forming a government made up of Netanyahu’s rivals, with support from Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties. He finalised coalition agreements with the Democrats as well as the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, both of which bitterly oppose Netanyahu.

One major hurdle was whether Eisenkot could bring in support from the Arab parties without losing support from right-wing parties. Eisenkot had also set a condition for those parties to join an Israeli coalition, saying they must denounce Hamas as a terrorist organisation, which neither had officially done.

On Saturday night, Mansour Abbas, the head of Raam – the single largest Arab party – appeared to try to clear the hurdle. In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster, Abbas said his party had signed on to a Bill in parliament that included language defining Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Asked by the interviewer to clarify his position, Abbas pointed to the Bill. “You see the Bill?” he said. “What’s written is written – that Hamas is a terrorist group.”

Abbas, like other Arab leaders, has unequivocally condemned the Hamas-led October 7th, 2023, attacks on Israel – the deadliest day in the country’s history – which killed about 1,200 people and triggered the devastating war in the Gaza Strip. He has also called for Hamas to disarm in accordance with Trump’s ceasefire plan.

But Israel’s Arab parties had hesitated to label Hamas a terrorist organisation officially, a fundamental belief for most Jewish Israelis. While Palestinians are deeply divided over Hamas’ actions, many view armed struggle in general as legitimate resistance to Israeli rule.

Abbas said he had delayed taking the stance in part because he did not want it to serve as a justification for “total war” against Palestinians. But it was unclear whether his statement on Saturday would satisfy Eisenkot’s condition. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.