Leinster’s remarkable numbers; Bennett extends green jersey lead

It’s been a truly remarkable run for Leinster since their Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens last season and this morning, in his rugby stats column, John O’Sullivan takes a closer look at the province’s unbeaten streak. This weekend they will look to make it 25 wins in a row when they face Ulster and the impressive numbers keep stacking up the closer you look. Meanwhile, Gavin Cummiskey writes this morning that Munster have hit the right notes with their launch of their women’s jersey after Canterbury’s sorry tale last month. “The photo shoot was achieved in the middle of Covid without a single player being put at risk. Nobody needed to justify using female models instead of female athletes,” he writes.

On to GAA and access to facilities at grounds are top of the agenda for intercounty teams when the GAA’s management committee meet to determine the final version of their Return to Play protocols. “It is anticipated that the revised protocols will lay out the formal requirements for social distancing and safe occupation of GAA premises but it will apply only to county panels,” writes Seán Moran. Meanwhile, Donal Smyth, the GAA’s national match officials manager, says there have been plenty of positives of no fans at matches for referees who are enjoying the peace and quiet as well as more interaction with players.