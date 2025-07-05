Gaelic Games

Tyrone deserving favourites to extend underage dominance

Kerry impressively survived a classic semi-final with Mayo, but are up against it

Tyrone's Joel Kerr during the GAA All-Ireland Minor Football Championship quarter-final against Cork. Kerr has since signed for English soccer club West Ham. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho
Seán Moran
Sun Jul 06 2025 - 06:00

All-Ireland MFC Final: Kerry v Tyrone, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Sunday, 1.30pm – Live TG4

The power of Tyrone’s underage conveyor belt continues to impress. This year, they won a third under-20 All-Ireland in four seasons to go with Omagh CBS’s two Hogan Cups in the past three years. Now, the minors are in the Electric Minor Ireland All-Ireland, looking for a first win in 15 years.

Kerry are the first non-Ulster side to make the final in three years and are after a first title since the five-in-a-row sequence concluded seven years ago. They won a classic semi-final against Mayo, surviving a late comeback with a huge contribution from Ben Kelliher of 0-9, seven from play.

Like Kerry, Tyrone are unbeaten so far, but have a personnel problem with the gifted Joel Kerr having signed for English soccer club West Ham, effective from July 1st. Frantic negotiations have been ongoing against a pessimistic backdrop.

The Ulster champions have, however, had prolific inputs from Peter Colton and Eoin Long and have enjoyed the benefits of training with the under-20s and seniors in Garvaghy.

They deserve to be favourites even on a form line through Cavan who they beat more comfortably in the provincial final than Kerry managed later in the All-Ireland series.

Verdict: Tyrone

 

