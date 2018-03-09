Grillo stretches Indian Open lead as Sharma storms into contention

Local hope keeps the pressure on Argentine who leads by four shots after carding 68
Emiliano Grillo on day two of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Emiliano Grillo on day two of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

 

Agrentina’s Emiliano Grillo opened up a four-shot lead heading into the weekend at the Indian Open but will be wary of local hope Shubhankar Sharma, who posted a new course record on Friday.

Grillo fired a four-under-par 68 to get to an 11-under total after two rounds at Gurgaon’s DLF Golf and Country Club and looked set to take a commanding lead into round three.

But Race to Dubai Rankings leader Sharma surged into contention with six birdies on the back-nine to sign for a 64.

Sharma, 21, fresh off a tied-ninth finish at last week’s WGC-Mexico Championship, capped a dramatic turnaround considering he was five-over after his first nine holes on Thursday.

“Today’s round will definitely rank up there as one of my most significant achievements, especially when it is played at this course,” Sharma, who will make his major debut at next month’s US Masters, said.

Bounce back

“If you told me I would be seven under par going into the weekend after being five over par on my opening nine holes yesterday, I would just have laughed.

“To be able to bounce back is really important, I knew I was playing well and I had to push myself a little.”

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and England’s Andrew Johnston shared the third spot at six-under after rounds of 71 and 66 respectively.

Swede Jens Dantorp, England’s Matt Wallace, South African Keith Horne and Thai Panuphol Pittayarat were at five under, a shot clear of a group including France’s Sebastien Gros, Dutchman Joost Luiten and American Paul Peterson.

Ireland’s Darren Clarke made the cut after adding a 73 to his opening 72 for a one-over total. That left him in tied 34th place. Play was halted in Delhi due to bad light with nine players yet to finish their second rounds.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.