Rory McIlroy wins RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

Rory McIlroy has been named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year at the annual RTÉ Sport Awards.

In a year that finally saw McIlroy claim victory at the Masters to make him only the sixth man in history to complete golf’s Grand Slam of four major championships, he also picked up a third RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year award having previously won in 2011 and 2014. It comes after he won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the first time on Thursday.

Swimmer John Shortt was crowned RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year. The Galway youngster was gold-medallist in the 200m Backstroke at the European Short-Course Championships and won double gold at the World Junior Championships.

Stephen Bradley’s success at Shamrock Rovers, including a first League and FAI Cup double for the Hoops since 1987 as well as qualifying again for the UEFA Europa Conference League league phase, saw him take home the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year award.

Kerry won their 39th All-Ireland title this summer seeing off Donegal in the final to bring the Sam Maguire Cup back to the Kingdom to put alongside the Allianz Football league trophy which they also won this year. This evening they were named RTÉ Sport Team of the Year.

Also tonight, legendary Irish hooker and captain Ciarán Fitzgerald was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame. The former Lions captain who led Ireland to Triple Crown glory on two occasions and to a Five Nations championship was presented with his trophy by former teammate Donal Lenihan.