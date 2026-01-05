Live updates: Venezuela’s Maduro arrives at New York court as Trump suggests US could take action against more countries

Main Points

Former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro is due to appear before a New York court in the US on charges including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and money laundering

This comes following the capture of Maduro from Caracas on Saturday along with his wife, Cilia Flores, during an operation by the US

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday that he could order another strike if the country does not co-operate with efforts to open up its oil industry ‍and stop drug trafficking

UN secretary general António Guterres has said he is ‘deeply concerned’ following the US operation in Venezuela and the ‘precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted’

Venezuela has the world’s largest reserves of crude oil at over 300 billion barrels

Maduro’s son says US ‘kidnapped’ his father and stepmother

Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, took the floor in the Venezuelan National Assembly to praise his father and stepmother, and said they had been “kidnapped” by the United States.

“Thanks to the struggle of the people mobilized both inside and outside the country, they will return; our eyes will see them,” he promised. – NYT

Irish military aircraft sent to monitor fleeing oil tanker

A little closer to home, the Defence Forces has deployed an aircraft to monitor the passage of a fugitive oil tanker off the west coast that was being pursued by the US military.

The ship was chased across the Atlantic over the weekend by US naval forces after it attempted to collect a consignment of oil from Venezuela last month. During its journey it changed its flag and registration from Guyana to Russia in an apparent attempt to deter its pursuers.

Russia then requested the US to call off its pursuit. Washington has issued a seizure order against the ship and claims it was involved in the transport of sanctioned Venezuelan oil. It has already seized two similar vessels as part of its military targeting of the South American country.

US ambassador says there is ‘no war in Venezuela’

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, addressed the security council on Monday afternoon, insisting that there is “no war in Venezuela” after the large scale strikes on the country and the capture of its president and first lady.

“We are not occupying a country. This was a law enforcement operation in furtherance of lawful indictments that have existed for decades,” Waltz added, claiming that there is precedent for this kind of action after the US captured the former leader of Panama, Manuel Noriega, in 1989.

Waltz said that the “overwhelming evidence” of Maduro’s crimes will be “presented openly in US court proceedings”. A reminder that the deposed president is charged with drug-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons trafficking.

“Maduro is not just an indicted drug trafficker. He was an illegitimate so called president,” the ambassador said.

“I want to reiterate president Trump gave diplomacy a chance. He offered Maduro multiple offerings he tried to de escalate. Maduro refused to take them.” – Guardian

China address UN Security Council

Earlier this afternoon, China addressed a meeting of the Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, where it called for the release of Maduro and Flores.

China’ deputy representative Fu Cong said: “As a permanent member of the Council, the US has disregarded the grave concerns of the international community, wantonly trampled upon Venezuela’s sovereignty, security and legitimate rights and interests, and seriously violated the principles of sovereign equality.”

“No country can act as the world’s police, nor can any state presume to be the international judge ... No country can act as the world’s police, nor can any state presume to be the international judge.”

Trump suggests US could take action against more countries

Trump also suggested that the United States could take action against more countries, including Colombia, Mexico and the territory of Greenland. Asked whether that could mean a US operation against Colombia, he said: “It sounds good to me.”

The remarks drew a mix of responses. The president of Colombia warned that any attempt to detain him would unleash popular fury.

But Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum brushed aside the remarks. “This is just president Trump’s manner of speaking,” she said at a news conference on Monday. – New York Times

Trump serious about taking over Greenland, says Danish PM

Elsewhere on Monday, Denmark’s ​prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on ‍Monday that she believes Trump is serious about wanting to take over Greenland, and ‌that both Denmark and Greenland ⁠have clearly rejected his ambition.

“Unfortunately, ‌I ​think ‍the American president should be taken seriously when he says he ⁠wants Greenland,” Frederiksen told ⁠public broadcaster DR.

“I ⁠have made it very clear where the ‍Kingdom of Denmark stands, and Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the ‌United States,” ‌she added.

“If the United States attacks another ‌Nato country, everything stops,” Frederiksen said. – Reuters

Captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrive at the Wall Street Heliport during their transport to the federal courthouse for their arraignment in New York on Monday. Photograph: EPA

Diplomats and foreign representatives gather for a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters concerning the US incursion in Venezuela on Monday in New York City. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty

UN secretary general ‘deeply concerned’ following US operation

United ​Nations secretary general António Guterres raised concerns on ‍Monday about a possible intensification of instability in Venezuela after ‍the US capture of Mr Maduro.

“I am deeply ‌concerned about the possible intensification of instability in ⁠the country, the potential impact ‌on ​the ‍region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are ⁠conducted,” Guterres said in a ⁠statement delivered to the ⁠council by UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

Mr Guterres also ‍said in the statement that he was concerned that the US operation to capture Mr Maduro in Caracas early on Saturday did not respect the rules ‌of international ‌law.

“I welcome and am ready to support all efforts ‌aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful ⁠way forward,” he said in the statement. – Reuters

Maduro allegedly headed ‘corrupt, illegitimate government’

In New York, charging papers against Mr Maduro allege that he headed a “corrupt, illegitimate government that, for decades, has leveraged government power to protect and promote illegal activity, including drug trafficking”.

The US president has called the weekend attack on Venezuela, in which Mr Maduro was deposed and captured, a “brilliant operation” and has suggested it could be a blueprint for other countries in Latin America, primarily Colombia.

Mr Trump told reporters on Sunday that he could order another strike if Venezuela does not co-operate with US efforts to open up its oil industry ‍and stop drug trafficking. He also threatened military action in Colombia and Mexico and said Cuba’s communist regime “looks like it’s ready to fall” on its own.

The Colombian and Mexican embassies in Washington did not immediately return requests for comment. – Guardian

Venezuela’s acting president offers to work with US

Following the capture of her predecessor, Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez, has offered to work with the US, dialling down the confrontational tone she initially adopted after the capture of Mr Maduro.

In a statement late on Sunday, Ms Rodríguez said she had “invited the US government to work together on an agenda of co-operation”.

She was sworn in as president by the supreme court on Saturday and, the following, day the heads of the country’s armed forces agreed to recognise her authority, while still demanding the immediate release of Maduro and his wife.

In her first public appearance after Mr Maduro’s capture on Saturday, Ms Rodríguez initially struck a defiant tone, declaring that Venezuela would “never again be anyone’s colony”. – Guardian

Maduro due to appear in NYC court

Venezuela’s deposed leader Nicolás Maduro arrived at a New York court on Monday afternoon Irish time to face drug charges while the United Nations was to debate the legality of US president Donald Trump’s extraordinary operation to capture him.

In the biggest US intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, special forces swooped into Caracas on helicopters at the weekend to smash through Mr Maduro’s security cordon and nab him at the door of a safe room.

Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were taken by armed guards soon after midday Irish time on Monday from a Brooklyn detention centre to a helicopter that whisked them to the Manhattan federal court where they face a 5pm Irish time hearing.

Mr Maduro is accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network that partnered with violent groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Mr Maduro (63) has long denied the allegations, saying they were a mask for imperialist designs on Venezuela’s oil. – Reuters