Paul McGinley gets the nod to drive elite vision for Donegal links

Paul McGinley says work on Donegal Golf Club will be carried out with respect for the past. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has received the approval of the membership at Donegal Golf Club to complete the masterplan for the continued upgrading of the links at Murvagh.

McGinley and Joe Bedford, the director and project co-ordinator at McGinley Design, recently gave a 90-minute presentation to the club members which outlined their vision for the course.

“The membership has shown strong support for Paul McGinley’s design philosophy, which honours Eddie Hackett’s original vision while incorporating modern standards of execution made possible by today’s resources and techniques,” said John Neary, chairperson of Donegal Golf Club.

“This approach is clearly reflected in the proposed changes to the sixth hole – a concept originally identified by Hackett himself, but one he was unable to fully realise at the time, armed only with a Massey 135 and a link box."

Neary was referring to the construction of a new sixth green on a site originally proposed by Hackett.

To date, two phases of work have been successfully completed. Phase one delivered the 16th, 17th and 18th holes in 2023, followed by phase two in 2024, which included the second, third, fourth, and fifth holes. Key future proposals include the new sixth green, alongside a newly-sculpted par-five eighth hole. This would take full advantage of a striking new green setting within the natural dune landscape.

The works also propose a reorientation of the latter part of the 10th hole, introducing a new green complex positioned to the right and seamlessly integrated into the existing links topography.

In preparing the masterplan, extensive research was undertaken into the design history of Murvagh Links since its opening in 1971. The strategy prioritises the protection of the existing routing, recognising width, angles and course set-up as the foundations of authentic links golf.

“The past doesn’t limit us – it informs us,“ said McGinley. ”We’re very conscious, just like the members, that we’re only temporary custodians. Everything we do is about respecting the past, improving it where we can and making sure the course is considered among the very best of links courses that our country has to offer."

Georgia Hall and partner Paul Dunne, who also caddies for her, are expecting their first child. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Parenthood part of busy 2026 for Dunne and Hall

Exciting times for golfing couple Paul Dunne and Georgia Hall, who are expecting their first child early in 2026. Hall is targeting a return to the circuit in late June, with a focus on being ready for the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes on July 29th to August 2nd. Hall won this competition at Royal Lytham back in 2018.

Dunne, from Greystones, Co Wicklow, is a past winner of the British Masters on the DP World Tour in 2017. More recently, he has caddied for fiancee Hall on the LPGA Tour.

Hall finished tied for 19th in the British Open at Royal Porthcawl in August – then put her clubs away for the remainder of the season.

“For me to come back where I won in 2018, at Royal Lytham and St Annes, it’s very special,” said Hall on the R&A’s Women’s Open website. “I don’t want to miss it for numerous reasons. That’s been my main focus of why I’m coming back so soon and obviously [I] have a lot more support on the sidelines.”

Word of Mouth

“We’re coming back next year, we’re going to double down . . . we just need to be better with our wedges.” – Pádraig Harrington after finishing tied-seventh with son Paddy at the PNC Championship in Florida, which was won by Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron. The event is a two-player team event confined to Major champions and a family member.

By the Numbers: 46

Ryan Gerard’s 16,000km round trip to Mauritius was well worth his while, with a runner-up finish to Jayden Schaper in the Mauritius Open. The South African won in a playoff to claim back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour, moving him from 57th to 46th in the official world rankings. By jumping into the top 50 for the end-of-year standings, he earned an invitation into the Masters at Augusta National next April.

Irish golfer Áine Donegan has moved on from the amateur ranks to the Ladies European Tour circuit. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Social Swing

“Elite company. Áine Donegan and Hannah Darling become the latest members of the 2024 winning Curtis Cup team to join the Ladies European Tour” – the official Ladies European Tour social media heralding Donegan’s progression after earning her full tour card at the final qualifying in Morocco at the weekend. Lahinch golfer Donegan is the latest Irish player to move on from the amateur ranks to the European Tour circuit.

“I’m doing pretty well!! Rehab coming along slowly but surely ... still a bit away from hitting any balls. Listening to protocols and how I’m feeling is just as/more important than the surgery itself.” – Justin Thomas providing an update on his recent microdiscectomy to alleviate hip pain.

“First time watching some of the early broadcast and I gotta say ... it’s really cool seeing myself on the freaking MASTERS Sunday broadcast.” – Michael Kim reacting to the final round of the 2025 Masters, which is now available in its entirety on the Masters YouTube channel for those who want a complete recap of Rory McIlroy’s win.

In the Bag: Jayden Schaper (Mauritius Open)

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D LS (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15 degrees)

Hybrid: TaylorMade Qi35 (19 degrees)

Irons: TaylorMade P·7MC (4-6), TaylorMade P·7MB (7-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (50, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Z

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Know the Rules

Q: Player B’s ball was lying badly in deep rough. Player A said to player B: “You have no shot at all. If I were you, I would declare the ball unplayable.” What is the ruling?

A: As player A’s advice could have influenced player B in determining his play, A gets two penalty strokes. Player B is not penalised. (Such a situation is covered under Rule 10.2a and Clarification Advice/1: Such a comment is advice because it could have influenced the player in deciding how to play the hole.)