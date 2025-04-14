‘The most nauseating rollercoaster on earth’: Media reaction to Rory McIlroy’s Masters win

Rory McIlroy won the 89th Masters at Augusta National in Georgia on Sunday night, becoming the sixth male golfer to complete the career grand slam.

How has the world’s media reacted to the Co Down man’s victory?

Guardian

“Rory McIlroy, Masters champion. Four words that belie what this remarkable Northern Irishman achieved on a spine-tingling afternoon at Augusta National. They ignore, too, the torturous process McIlroy endured to realise this lifetime goal.”

BBC News

“The emotion of 14 years of trying came flooding out of Rory McIlroy as he realised his lifetime’s ambition of achieving golfing immortality with victory at Augusta National on Sunday.”

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

ESPN

“Rory McIlroy’s long, painful wait for the career Grand Slam is finally over. And the greatest achievement of his career was as nerve-racking and dramatic as the near misses that came before it.”

The New York Times/The Athletic

“Until it actually happened, McIlroy’s chase of the career Grand Slam and the end to his 11-year major championship drought felt more like if you took the most nauseating rollercoaster on earth and increased its speed tenfold. Or stuck yourself in a blender and turned it to the highest setting, making the table shake.”

Rory McIlroy with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CNN

“Rory McIlroy had been trying for 11 arduous years to join one of golf’s most exclusive fraternities, and his long wait came to an end on Sunday with a win at the Masters.”

Golf.com

“Sunday was going to end in tears for Rory McIlroy, one way or another. The Northern Irishman arrived at the final round of the 2025 Masters leading Bryson DeChambeau by two strokes. Just 18 holes stood between McIlroy and the type of carthasis that only exorcising the darkest of demons can deliver.”

Rory McIlroy at the Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony after winning the Masters in August. Photograph: Augusta National/Getty Images

Fox News

US president Donald Trump “was among those who thought Rory McIlroy’s Masters win on Sunday showed exactly what the legendary golfer was made of as he battled through highs and lows throughout the round”.