St Kieran’s flirt with disaster in dramatic Croke Cup final

St Kieran’s College Kilkenny 5-19 Presentation College Athenry 3-16 (after extra-time)

Not quite business as usual for St Kieran’s College in Semple Stadium on Saturday as they managed to lose a 10-point lead to send this Croke Park final into extra-time, but they still managed to claim their 22nd title in the end.

The crucial score in extra-time came when Jamie Young whipped a first time ground shot into the roof of the net in the first period of extra-time and Kieran’s were able to coast home with a succession of points and a late Ciaran Brennan goal.

The tone was set in the second quarter of the game when St Kieran’s went from being level at 0-6 apiece to stretching into a 10-point lead by the break, three quick goals coming from Daithí Barron, the electric Ciarán Brennan and David O’Carroll.

Adam Brett scrambled home a goal for Athenry six minutes from time and that was followed by a low ground shot by Mark Kennedy a minute later to leave just three between the sides, an unlikely scenario minutes earlier.

Then came injury-time and, four minutes in, Dean Mason did well to save a Shane Quirke shot but Adam Brett was there to send home the rebound and the match into extra-time.

St Kieran’s College: D Mason, T Ronan, C Murphy, M Nolan, D Phelan, J Roberts, L Murphy, K Egan, A Mullen (0-7, 0-2f), E Moylan, E O’Shea (0-1), D Barron (1-2), C Kelly (0-7, 0-1f, 0-1 ‘65’), C Brennan (2-1), D O’Carroll (1-0). Subs: G Murphy for C Kelly (35m), Ian Walsh (0-1) for E Moylan (46m), J Young (1-0) for E O’Shea (48m), E Cody for D Barron (52m).

Presentation College: P Rabbitte, A Clarke, C Lee, E Lawless, K Conneely, C Walsh (0-1), TJ Brennan (0-3), S Quirke, J Reilly, E O’Donnell, A Brett (2-1), B Connolly, M Kennedy (1-9 (0-6f, 0-2 ‘65’), C Lawless (0-1), E Caulfield (0-1). Subs: I McGlynn for J Reilly (47m), B Concannon for B Connolly (59m), D Parr for E Caulfield (59m), D Coleman for C Walsh (76m).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)