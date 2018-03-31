St Kieran’s flirt with disaster in dramatic Croke Cup final

Athenry claw back 10-point deficit but lose out to Kieran’s in extra-time

Conor Kane at Semple Stadium

 

St Kieran’s College Kilkenny 5-19 Presentation College Athenry 3-16 (after extra-time)

Not quite business as usual for St Kieran’s College in Semple Stadium on Saturday as they managed to lose a 10-point lead to send this Croke Park final into extra-time, but they still managed to claim their 22nd title in the end.

The crucial score in extra-time came when Jamie Young whipped a first time ground shot into the roof of the net in the first period of extra-time and Kieran’s were able to coast home with a succession of points and a late Ciaran Brennan goal.

The tone was set in the second quarter of the game when St Kieran’s went from being level at 0-6 apiece to stretching into a 10-point lead by the break, three quick goals coming from Daithí Barron, the electric Ciarán Brennan and David O’Carroll.

Adam Brett scrambled home a goal for Athenry six minutes from time and that was followed by a low ground shot by Mark Kennedy a minute later to leave just three between the sides, an unlikely scenario minutes earlier.

Then came injury-time and, four minutes in, Dean Mason did well to save a Shane Quirke shot but Adam Brett was there to send home the rebound and the match into extra-time.

St Kieran’s College: D Mason, T Ronan, C Murphy, M Nolan, D Phelan, J Roberts, L Murphy, K Egan, A Mullen (0-7, 0-2f), E Moylan, E O’Shea (0-1), D Barron (1-2), C Kelly (0-7, 0-1f, 0-1 ‘65’), C Brennan (2-1), D O’Carroll (1-0). Subs: G Murphy for C Kelly (35m), Ian Walsh (0-1) for E Moylan (46m), J Young (1-0) for E O’Shea (48m), E Cody for D Barron (52m).

Presentation College: P Rabbitte, A Clarke, C Lee, E Lawless, K Conneely, C Walsh (0-1), TJ Brennan (0-3), S Quirke, J Reilly, E O’Donnell, A Brett (2-1), B Connolly, M Kennedy (1-9 (0-6f, 0-2 ‘65’), C Lawless (0-1), E Caulfield (0-1). Subs: I McGlynn for J Reilly (47m), B Concannon for B Connolly (59m), D Parr for E Caulfield (59m), D Coleman for C Walsh (76m).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.