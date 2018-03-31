Meath maintain Division Two status with win over Louth

A dour encounter saw Meath come out on top against already relegated neighbours
Donal Lenihan was on the scoresheet for Meath in their win over Louth. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Meath 1-12 Louth 0-7

Meath ended a disappointing campaign on a positive note by securing their NFL Division Two status following victory over already relegated Louth in this rearranged tie at the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda.

This clash of the Boyneside neighbours proved a dour struggle throughout as Meath eventually overcame their opponents’ stubborn resistance following an improved second half display.

Louth who were minus several regulars led 0-3 to 0-1 after 15 minutes but were forced to settle for a 0-4 to 0-3 interval lead thanks to Gerard McSorley’s point late in the half.

The visitors restarted with five points in the third quarter to open up a 0-8 to 0-4 lead. The half was 22 minutes old before substitute Tadhg McEneaney added to Louth opening half tally from a free.

That lead stretched to six before points before Tommy Durnin and McEneaney (free) brought it back to four with five minutes remaining.

Durnin was then giving his marching orders on receipt of a second yellow card and Meath finished with a well executed goal from Donal Lenihan before Lenihan then pointed a free with the last kick of the game.

MEATH: A Colgan; B Power, C McGill, M Burke; J McEntee (0-1), D Keogan, S McEntee (0-1); B Menton, P Kennelly (0-1); E Wallace, B Brennan (0-2, 0-1f), G Reilly (0-1); C O’Sullivan (0-1), S Tobin, D Lenihan (1-3, 0-3f).

Subs: J Wallace (0-1) for E Wallace (8), T O’Reilly (0-1) for Brennan (52), B Conlon for O’Sullivan (70).

LOUTH: N Gallagher; A Smyth, E Carolan, F Donohoe; C Downey, B Duffy, A Williams; T Durnin (0-1), D Byrne (0-1); D Maguire, A McDonnell, G McSorley (0-1); R Nally, C Grimes, W Woods (0-2, 2f). Subs: E Keenan for Williams (BC 47), T McEneaney (0-2, 2f) for Woods (54), A Khan for Smyth (63), P Matthews for Downey (63).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).

