Cathal McShane can’t play for Tyrone if he signs for Adelaide

McShane is due to participate in training with Adelaide who have a free rookie spot

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Cathal McShane may opt to sign for Adelaide in the AFL. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cathal McShane may opt to sign for Adelaide in the AFL. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Tyrone’s Cathal McShane will not be available to play for the Red Hands this year if he opts to sign with AFL club Adelaide.

Tadhg Kennelly gave Tyrone fans hope when he said on OTB AM this week that McShane would be ineligible to play at first-team or reserve level in Australia unless recruited in the mid-season draft, which would be unlikely.

Kennelly, who won an AFL Premiership with Sydney before adding an All-Ireland with Kerry, is now an assistant coach with the Swans, but is clearly unaware of a rule change that means that McShane can be signed as a Category B rookie and placed on a list for 2020.

Each club is permitted to recruit up to three Category B rookies that can be signed on directly, rather than through the draft system. Category B refers to players from non-traditional recruiting backgrounds, including international players.

Rule 10.5 states that a Category B Rookie can be included on a rookie list up to June 30th, provided that a club has a vacancy. He can play in the Premiership to replace a player with a long-term injury if signed on a 2020 standard playing contract prior to that same date.

McShane is due to participate in training with Adelaide and the Crows have a free slot on their rookies list.

Adelaide’s scouts made contact with McShane after being impressed by his breakout campaign in 2019, which ended with an All-Star.

The 24-year-old actually trialled at the AFL Draft Combine in 2014 but was not picked up and failed to make any impact on home turf until last year, when his strength and accurate shooting propelled Tyrone to an All-Ireland semi-final.

While most of the 17 Irish players currently on the books of AFL clubs are of the counter-attacking half-back mould, McShane has been earmarked for a potential key centre-forward role.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.