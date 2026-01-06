Galway without Young Footballer of the Year nominee Matthew Thompson for National League

Galway will be without Young Footballer of the Year nominee Matthew Thompson for their upcoming National League campaign.

Thompson, who was also nominated for an All Star after a standout debut senior season with the Tribesmen in 2025, will be spending the spring studying in Berkley, California.

The Salthill-Knocknacarra clubman is a student at University of Galway but will be partaking in a study abroad programme in the US over the coming months.

However, Galway manager Pádraic Joyce hopes to have Thompson available for the championship.

“He’s heading next week actually and he won’t return until probably the middle of May,” Joyce confirmed at the launch of the FBD Insurance Connacht League.

“He’s doing Global Commerce and it’s part of his education to get out there. He’s probably been lucky enough to get selected where he got to go to, out to Berkley. It’s a big opportunity for him to turn down.

“We’ll work with him. He’s a great young fella, he’s in great shape at the minute. We might try get a bit of football into him before he gets away. He had a super year last year with us, a brilliant find for us, he had a great campaign with Salthill as well.

“He’s going to be a big loss to us but it will give somebody else a chance to step up and hopefully when he comes back he’ll be in decent shape for the rest of the campaign.”

There are also doubts over the availability of Peter Cooke, who has been based in London recently, while Johnny Heaney and Tomo Culhane have opted out for 2026.

“If Peter is to commit, he’ll have to be at home. I spoke to Peter a couple of times, we’re just waiting, it’ll be another week or two to see what’s happening there,” Joyce added.

“He won’t be able to commit if he’s travelling over and back from London.”