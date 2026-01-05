Walsh Cup proceeds after Westmeath-Kilkenny match decided on coin toss

Westmeath hurling manager Kevin O’Brien speaks with his team after Kilkenny refused to play Sunday's Walsh Cup fixture at Dovida Lakepoint Park, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The Leinster Council has confirmed that the Walsh Cup will proceed to the latter stages despite the fallout from last Sunday’s Westmeath-Kilkenny fixture.

The round-one game was originally fixed for The Downs, Co Westmeath. However, when Breedon Kevin Molloy Park was deemed unplayable, the match was moved to the 3G pitch at Dovida Lakepoint Park in Mullingar, home of St Loman’s.

After arriving at the venue, Kilkenny opted not to fulfil the fixture on the recommendation of their medical officials – fearful of an increased possibility of players getting injured on the synthetic surface.

A coin toss was used to produce a winner, as is part of the Leinster Council’s official match regulations for these pre-league competitions given the tight window in which they must be completed.

Three Walsh Cup games did not go ahead on Sunday because of the current cold snap – Offaly v Antrim, Kildare v Galway and Westmeath v Kilkenny.

The hurlers of Westmeath, Offaly and Galway advanced to the semi-final stages on the outcome of coin tosses. That left Kilkenny, Antrim and Kildare in the Shield competition.

Westmeath GAA subsequently released a statement clarifying its position on what transpired in Mullingar. The Leinster Council have now confirmed the outcome of the Westmeath-Kilkenny wrangle will stand.

“The Walsh Cup is progressing as was determined on Sunday, with Westmeath advancing and Kilkenny now entering the Walsh Shield competition,” said a Leinster Council spokesman.

It is understood Kilkenny were agreeable to the game proceeding on the adjacent grass pitch last Sunday but officials maintained the 3G pitch was the designated alternative venue.

In relation to the early-season controversy, Westmeath GAA stated: “On Saturday, Westmeath GAA, as the home county, formally nominated Dovida Lakepoint Park (3G pitch) as the alternative authorised venue for the above fixture, in the event that the originally designated venue, Breedon Kevin Molloy Park, was deemed unplayable due to prevailing weather conditions.

Kilkenny players on the team bus after Sunday's match against Westmeath did not go ahead. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“Following an assessment at 12 noon, Breedon Kevin Molloy Park remained unplayable as a result of frozen conditions. In accordance with competition regulations and standard fixture protocols, the match venue therefore defaulted to the nominated alternative venue, Dovida Lakepoint Park (3G).

“Kilkenny arrived at Dovida Lakepoint Park at the appointed time. However, their management subsequently decided not to fulfil the fixture, declining to warm up or commence the match and withdrawing from play.

“As a result of Kilkenny’s failure to fulfil the fixture at the nominated authorised venue, the match did not take place. Westmeath trained and completed an in-house challenge game in adherence to match-day preparation requirements.

“Westmeath GAA considers Kilkenny GAA’s actions to constitute a clear refusal to play a properly scheduled and authorised fixture, despite every reasonable and practical effort having been made by Westmeath GAA to facilitate the game in difficult weather conditions.”

Kilkenny hurling manager Derek Lyng spoke to The Kilkenny People Podcast on the issue. “The 3G there is quite bare, it’s not great for an intercounty match,” he said. “It’s fine, you could do a few drills there, but speaking to our medical team and taking the advice on board, number one is player safety.”

Meanwhile, Kildare’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Dublin could be played under lights at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 5pm next Saturday. Leinster Council officials are still finalising venue confirmation, with details to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Offaly’s O’Byrne Cup quarter-final against Meath has been fixed for Gracefield on Wednesday at 7.30pm.