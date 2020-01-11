Limerick see off Cork to claim McGrath Cup

Shannonsiders win McGrath Cup for the first time in 15 years

David Byrne

Limerick’s Tommy Griffin challenges Cork’s Ian Maguire in the air. Photo: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Limerick 0-20 Cork 0-16

Limerick secured the first inter-county silverware of 2020, winning their sixth McGrath Cup title against Cork in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

The Shannonsiders led by four points at half-time - 0-12 to 0-8 - having gone ahead in the 11th minute thanks to a Jamie Lee free.

Cork got within two points of Billy Lee’s side after the restart but scores from Lee and Neville gave the hosts a five point advantage midway through the second half.

Not even a late resurgence from Ronan McCarthy’s side was enough to unsettle Limerick as two late Neville points secured their first McGrath Cup in 15 years.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan (0-1); T McCarthy, I Corbett (c) (0-2), R Childs (0-1); T Griffin (0-1), A Enright (0-1); P De Brun, C Fahy (0-1), S O’Carroll (0-3); J Lee (0-3, 0-3f), D Neville (0-7, 0-2 marks), G Stack. Subs: G Stack for P Begley (48 mins), T Childs for T Griffin (54), J Naughton for P De Brun (61), P Scanlong for J Lee (65), D Lyons for A Enright (67)

Cork: A Casey; S Ryan, A Browne, P Ring; K Crowley, S Meehan, C Kiely (0-1); I Maguire, T Clancy (0-2); T Corkery (0-1), C Sheehan (0-2), M Taylor; D Gore (0-3), C O’Mahony (0-4, 0-3f), M Hurley. Subs: S White (0-1) for M Hurley (h/t), B Hurley (0-1) for C Sheehan (47 mins), K O’Hanlon (0-1) for T Clancy (50), S Forde for T Corkery, J O’Rourke for D Gore (both 59)

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)

