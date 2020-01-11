Limerick see off Cork to claim McGrath Cup

Limerick 0-20 Cork 0-16

Limerick secured the first inter-county silverware of 2020, winning their sixth McGrath Cup title against Cork in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

The Shannonsiders led by four points at half-time - 0-12 to 0-8 - having gone ahead in the 11th minute thanks to a Jamie Lee free.

Cork got within two points of Billy Lee’s side after the restart but scores from Lee and Neville gave the hosts a five point advantage midway through the second half.

Not even a late resurgence from Ronan McCarthy’s side was enough to unsettle Limerick as two late Neville points secured their first McGrath Cup in 15 years.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan (0-1); T McCarthy, I Corbett (c) (0-2), R Childs (0-1); T Griffin (0-1), A Enright (0-1); P De Brun, C Fahy (0-1), S O’Carroll (0-3); J Lee (0-3, 0-3f), D Neville (0-7, 0-2 marks), G Stack. Subs: G Stack for P Begley (48 mins), T Childs for T Griffin (54), J Naughton for P De Brun (61), P Scanlong for J Lee (65), D Lyons for A Enright (67)

Cork: A Casey; S Ryan, A Browne, P Ring; K Crowley, S Meehan, C Kiely (0-1); I Maguire, T Clancy (0-2); T Corkery (0-1), C Sheehan (0-2), M Taylor; D Gore (0-3), C O’Mahony (0-4, 0-3f), M Hurley. Subs: S White (0-1) for M Hurley (h/t), B Hurley (0-1) for C Sheehan (47 mins), K O’Hanlon (0-1) for T Clancy (50), S Forde for T Corkery, J O’Rourke for D Gore (both 59)

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)