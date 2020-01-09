Dr McKenna Cup wrap: Tyrone edge Armagh in six goal thriller

Donegal prove too strong for Derry as Down book semi-final spot with win over Antrim

Donegal’s Michael Langan in action against Derry. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Donegal’s Michael Langan in action against Derry. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Dr McKenna Cup holders Tyrone set up a semi-final date with Down following their narrow victory over Armagh in an Athletic Grounds thriller on Wednesday night.

Ronan O’Neill’s double helped Tyrone to a 2-8 to 1-7 lead, with Rian O’Neill’s Armagh goal coming direct from a 45 metre free.

Niall Sludden added a third Red Hand goal, but the home side roared back again with Stefan Campbell netting a penalty, before Rory Grugan fired in their third late on.

But two late points from substitute Darren McCurry sealed Tyrone’s place in the last four, and sent Kieran McGeeney’s men crashing out.

Down’s footballers secured their place in the last four with a deserved eight-point victory over Antrim at Páirc Esler.

Their first goal came on 21 minutes when Barry O’Hagan drilled home, and on 35 minutes the impressive Corey Quinn found the net after his first effort was well blocked by James McAuley.

Trailing 2-8 to 0-7 at the break, Antrim pegged the deficit back to four on 52 minutes but a run of late scores from Down substitutes Liam Kerr, Donal Hughes, Conor Maginn and Daniel Guinness saw Down comfortably into the knockout stages.

Meanwhile Donegal topped Section A and qualified for a semi-final meeting with Monaghan after a five point win over Derry at Celtic Park.

The first half in this contest was one to forget. Donegal ran in 0-4 to 0-2 up, but like their opponents, offered very little spark in attack. Michael Langan opened the scoring with a free after three minutes, which Ryan Bell soon replied to from play. Donegal’s Paedar Mogan would hit two points before the break, sandwiching a huge Emmett Bradley score.

Caolan Ward’s 56th minute goal was the key score of the second half as Donegal cruised to a comfortable win.

Wednesday’s McKenna Cup results:

Armagh 3-15 Tyrone 3-18

Down 2-17 Antrim 0-15

Derry 0-8 Donegal 1-10

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.