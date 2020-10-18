Wexford have too much for Limerick on Division Four return

Shane Roche’s side start well with the wind and aren’t for catching at Mick Neville Park

Ben Brosnan starred in Wexford’s win over Limerick. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Ben Brosnan starred in Wexford’s win over Limerick. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Limerick 1-10 Wexford 1-13

At the resumption of the season after seven months, Wexford and Limerick played out an exciting Allianz Football League tie in a wind-swept Mick Neville Park on Sunday afternoon.

Wexford - who had the strong breeze in the opening half - were back in league competition with their Munster opposition for the first time in six years.

And it was Shane Roche’s side who started the better of the two, scoring from three of their first four attacks, as Limerick were left to rue a slow start.

Initially, Limerick struggled to keep up with Wexford and trailed 0-6 to 0-1 after 15-minutes and Wexford held an eight point lead at half time - 1-8 to 0-3.

Limerick, however, spurred on by a stern half time talking-to and three changes at the interval, recorded the first four scores of the second half.

The first of which involved substitutes Sean McSweeney and Tommy Griffin - the latter finding the back the net as his fisted effort got the better of Pa Doyle.

Wexford responded with three points of their own and as a McSweeney effort was saved Doyle, the in-form Brosnan extended the lead to six points, at the other end.

McSweeney came close again in the dying moments as Limerick maintained the effort in the third quarter but a Brosnan point from play ensured Billy Lee’s side were victorious.

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Paul Maher; Tony McCarthy (0-1), Iain Corbett (0-2), Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy (0-1); Tommie Childs, Padraig De Bruin, Cillan Fahy (0-1), Adrian Enright (0-1), Hugh Bourke (0-2, two frees), Seamus O’Carroll, Padraig Scanlon (0-2). Subs: Sean McSweeney for Seamus O’Carroll (half-time), Tommy Griffin (1-0) for Tommie Childs (half-time), Killian Ryan for Padraig De Bruin (half-time), Cian Sheehan for Padraig Scanlon (48 mins), Colm McSweeney for Gordon Brown (61 mins).

Wexford: Pa Doyle; Martin O’Connor, Gavin Sheehan, Eoin Porter; Glen Malone (0-1), Brian Malone, Sean Ryan (0-1); Niall Hughes, Daithi Waters (1-0); Alan Tobin, Donal Shanley (0-1), Eoghan Nolan; Kevin O’Grady (0-1), John Tubritt (0-2), Ben Brosnan (0-7, five frees) (capt) Subs: Nick Doyle for Daithi Waters (46 mins), James Stafford for Sean Ryan (48 mins), Tom Byrne for Eoghan Nolan (61 mins), Mark Rossiter for John Tubritt (65 mins), Sean Nolan for Donal Shanley (67 mins).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.