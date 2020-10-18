Wexford have too much for Limerick on Division Four return

Limerick 1-10 Wexford 1-13

At the resumption of the season after seven months, Wexford and Limerick played out an exciting Allianz Football League tie in a wind-swept Mick Neville Park on Sunday afternoon.

Wexford - who had the strong breeze in the opening half - were back in league competition with their Munster opposition for the first time in six years.

And it was Shane Roche’s side who started the better of the two, scoring from three of their first four attacks, as Limerick were left to rue a slow start.

Initially, Limerick struggled to keep up with Wexford and trailed 0-6 to 0-1 after 15-minutes and Wexford held an eight point lead at half time - 1-8 to 0-3.

Limerick, however, spurred on by a stern half time talking-to and three changes at the interval, recorded the first four scores of the second half.

The first of which involved substitutes Sean McSweeney and Tommy Griffin - the latter finding the back the net as his fisted effort got the better of Pa Doyle.

Wexford responded with three points of their own and as a McSweeney effort was saved Doyle, the in-form Brosnan extended the lead to six points, at the other end.

McSweeney came close again in the dying moments as Limerick maintained the effort in the third quarter but a Brosnan point from play ensured Billy Lee’s side were victorious.

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Paul Maher; Tony McCarthy (0-1), Iain Corbett (0-2), Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy (0-1); Tommie Childs, Padraig De Bruin, Cillan Fahy (0-1), Adrian Enright (0-1), Hugh Bourke (0-2, two frees), Seamus O’Carroll, Padraig Scanlon (0-2). Subs: Sean McSweeney for Seamus O’Carroll (half-time), Tommy Griffin (1-0) for Tommie Childs (half-time), Killian Ryan for Padraig De Bruin (half-time), Cian Sheehan for Padraig Scanlon (48 mins), Colm McSweeney for Gordon Brown (61 mins).

Wexford: Pa Doyle; Martin O’Connor, Gavin Sheehan, Eoin Porter; Glen Malone (0-1), Brian Malone, Sean Ryan (0-1); Niall Hughes, Daithi Waters (1-0); Alan Tobin, Donal Shanley (0-1), Eoghan Nolan; Kevin O’Grady (0-1), John Tubritt (0-2), Ben Brosnan (0-7, five frees) (capt) Subs: Nick Doyle for Daithi Waters (46 mins), James Stafford for Sean Ryan (48 mins), Tom Byrne for Eoghan Nolan (61 mins), Mark Rossiter for John Tubritt (65 mins), Sean Nolan for Donal Shanley (67 mins).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)