Stones and fireworks thrown at gardaí as protestors gather at Citywest for second night

Protesters throw fireworks at gardaí near the Citywest Hotel in Saggart on Wednesday night. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Protesters have thrown masonry, flares, glass bottles and wooden planks at members of An Garda Síochána near a Dublin hotel.

Gardaí are attempting to disperse the crowd from the area outside the Citywest Hotel in Saggart.

A mounted garda unit and a dog unit are at the scene, with a police helicopter providing air support.

Stones and fireworks have also been thrown at gardaí for a second consecutive night outside of the hotel. Hundreds of protesters gathered near the entrance of the hotel housing asylum seekers.

A firework launches at gardaí outside the hotel. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It is the secondnight of demonstrations at the hotel following an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity of the hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

Earlier, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said there will be a “robust response” to any continued disorder following a night of violence on Tuesday..

Mr Kelly said a further gathering outside the hotel had been proposed on social media.

A number of public transport services to the area have been suspended again including the Luas red line between Belgard and Saggart and the number 69 Dublin Bus.

Police were attacked with missiles and fireworks after violence flared outside the hotel on Tuesday night. A Garda vehicle was also set on fire during the unrest.

A woman Garda member injured during the violence has since been discharged from hospital.

Mr Kelly, who visited the scene in the aftermath of the violence, told reporters on Wednesday he is “determined” that further people will be “brought before the courts to face justice”.

He said the disorder was not a peaceful protest.

“An Garda Síochána’s response to any public gathering will be fair and proportionate. However, I can promise that we will have a robust response again to any further disorder.”

The protest outside the hotel came after an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty in response to the public disorder.

This included more than 125 uniformed gardaí, 150 members of the public order unit and a water cannon, which was not ultimately used. Mounted and dog units also attended, supported by members in the air support unit.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to probe the incident.

On Wednesday morning, shattered glass, a torn-down public bin and piles of bricks lay strewn across Garter Lane outside the centre.

A few metres away, the Garda van set alight by a mob the night before was being removed by a tow truck.

Parents walking their children to nearby schools on the busy road in Saggart, Co Dublin, nodded in disbelief at the scene that unfolded the previous evening.

Fireworks were launched at gardaí during a large protest involving up to 1,000 people, with six arrested following the disturbances.

One local resident said he walked down to have a look at about 7pm after being told by his daughter there were “thousands of people” gathered on the road.

“It was absolute mayhem. It wasn’t even a protest,” he said. “It was just fellas with their faces covered. You just knew they were here for one reason only.

“I think there were people protesting earlier in the evening but what came after just took over. They were only up here for one thing only. There’s talk that this might happen again tonight, but I don’t know.”

A van set on fire by protesters at Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night is removed from the scene on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sarah Burns

The man, who has three teenage daughters, added that the International Protection Accommodation Service centre “shouldn’t be here” and that there has been no engagement from local politicians on the issue.

“My daughters have been heckled and whistled at,” he said. “It’s intimidating when they’re seeing gangs of 20 men coming off the Luas.

A young mother pushing a buggy, who has been living in Citywest for 20 years, described the protest as “absolutely disgraceful”.

“Obviously people shouldn’t be doing that, but I wouldn’t agree with the centre being there,” she said.

“Our big worry is the schools, there are men constantly hanging around and then even for them having to witness all this walking to school this morning. What are you even supposed to tell them? It’s not right.”

Shattered glass, bricks and debris were left behind following a riot outside Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night. Photograph: Sarah Burns

The woman added that she has nothing against people seeking international protection in Ireland but “they shouldn’t all just be put in one big hotel”.

“It’s a very different place since when I first moved here,” she said.

An Indian man (42), living in Saggart since 2013 with his wife and six-year-old son, said what unfolded was “quite worrying”.

“There have been lots of peaceful protests here but I am not in support of the violent protest we saw last night. That cannot be accepted. Gardaí are simply doing their job,” he said.

“To be honest, I am more worried about the IPAS centre, especially when you have children and they want to be out playing on the road. I am not against immigration, but I came here legally.”

Another Indian man (40) living in Saggart for the last three years with his wife and their nine-year-old son said the rise in violent protests was “concerning”. The couple both work as healthcare assistants in a hospital.

“I don’t think the centre should be here, it should be in a proper location. They need to listen to the people.”

The man added that he was coming home from work on the Luas on Tuesday evening and had racial abuse hurled at him.

“It was very bad the stuff they were saying, I wouldn’t like to repeat it,” he said. “We have come from another country and are doing our best to help the health service here.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised gardaí for their “bravery, courage and professionalism” in dealing with the riot.

Mr Martin said in the Dáil, gardaí “come from our community and are there to protect us all”. It “beggars belief” that people would “articulate such vile abuse” and “then attack them in a very serious way”, he said.

Mr Martin told Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns that he had consistently raised the issue of racism and with “greater intensity in the past number of months” and condemned attacks on people because of their ethnicity, colour or creed.

Ms Cairns warned of the need to counter the rhetoric of the organisers of the Citywest riot who aimed to “whip up fear, create division and terrify vulnerable people”.