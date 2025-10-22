Gaelic Games

LGFA set up review committee to consider potential rule changes

GPA’s Gemma Begley hopeful rule changes may be trialled next season

GPA head of equality and players relations Gemma Begley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
GPA head of equality and players relations Gemma Begley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Wed Oct 22 2025 - 06:003 MIN READ

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has set up a review committee to examine the possibility of trialling new playing rules for the women’s game.

The process is only in its infancy and as of yet there is no commitment to introduce trial rules next season, but the Gaelic Players Association believes it is a possibility that experimentation could take place in in 2026.

Playing rules in the women’s game is in area highlighted in the GPA’s annual membership survey, with the association stating their research shows “a strong appetite for evolution towards a faster, fairer, and more physical game”.

A total of 754 intercounty women footballers responded to the survey. Some 92 per cent of players surveyed said they would be in favour of trialling new rules in next year’s National League.

READ MORE

All-Ireland winning Limerick captain Declan Hannon announces intercounty retirement

Broad support for paying intercounty managers is no surprise to GPA CEO Tom Parson

Kieran Duffy calls time on Monaghan career in which cherished memories were made

Dan Morrissey and Saoirse McCarthy to captain Ireland in Hurling/Camogie-Shinty internationals

Four of the new rules introduced to men’s football this season topped the poll in terms of what changes players would like to see trialled in the women’s game: two points from outside the scoring arc (73 per cent); three players remaining in one half of the field (61 per cent); solo-and-go frees (88 per cent); the advanced mark (59 per cent).

The topic of physicality in women’s football has been a long-standing debate and 78 per cent of players said they would like to see more physicality allowed, while 87 per cent said they do not believe the tackle is adequately defined in the LGFA’s rules.

The GPA has since met the LGFA, providing them with the results of the membership survey.

“It was prompted from our own members contacting us after the championship,” said Gemma Begley, the GPA’s head of equality and player relations.

“It probably came from seeing the positive impact [the FRC rules have had] on the men’s game and players just wanted to explore what potential was there within the women’s game.

“Stale is probably not the right word, but there has just probably been a build-up of frustration around refereeing and not knowing what a charge was and that lack of clarity around it. So [the survey findings] are not a surprise at all.”

The LGFA said no decision has been made with regards to trialling rules next year, with the review committee set to consider the available information before determining what, if any, recommendations are to be put forward.

“Nothing has been set in stone regarding rules being trialled,” a LGFA spokesperson said.

But Begley is hopeful that some new rules might be road-tested next season.

“The feedback we got from the LGFA was that it should be a lot more straightforward to bring forward some of these proposed changes [than it was for the GAA],” the former Tyrone footballer added.

“They have started a process of reviewing the rules already, so we’ll be feeding into the work they have started.

“I suppose the mandate is there from our players. The LGFA have said they can do a fairly expedited process and players are happy with trial rules in 2026. We’d love to see that if it’s possible, 100 per cent we would support that.”

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter