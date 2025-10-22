Shane O’Donnell plans to go again with Clare in 2026 as he looks to shake off injuries

Shane O’Donnell intends to hurl with Clare again next year. The 2024 Hurler of the Year has considered stepping away from the intercounty scene in recent times but if he can get his body ready for another campaign then his plan is to line out for the Banner again next season.

“The intention is for me to go again, basically,” the 31-year-old said at the launch of the AIB Club Championships.

“I’ve managed to accumulate a lot of injuries this year. If I can clear those injuries in the off-season and put myself in a position to be physically in a place where I can survive the entire year, then my intention is to go again if Brian [Lohan] still wants me. That’s where I’m at with it.”

Earlier this month, O’Donnell helped Éire Óg win the Clare senior hurling title for the first time in 35 years and they now face a Munster club campaign. However, in the longer term O’Donnell hopes to manage his injuries and be fit for Clare in 2026.

“I’m having an issue with the back of the shoulder blade, which is kind of more causing downstream issues in my arm. Then both my knees, one has cartilage damage and the other has something yet to be discovered. So I need to get some scans on it.

“And then I have like athletic groin pain, which is kind of just like a training load kind of issue.

“So there’s a number of things that I’ve cleared a number of them before. It’s just about kind of going through the process and hopefully being able to manage them together.”