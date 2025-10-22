Liverpool end losing run in style as Szoboszlai caps 5-1 fightback win in Frankfurt

Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kristensen 26) Liverpool (Ekitike 35, Van Dijk 39, Konaté 44, Gakpo 66, Szoboszlai 70)

Liverpool banished the spectre of a fifth successive defeat with a five-goal rout of Eintracht Frankfurt plus several ticks on Arne Slot’s wish list. There was set-piece prowess, two assists from Florian Wirtz, ruthless finishing and, most importantly of all, that winning feeling again as Liverpool brought their losing streak to a shuddering halt.

Slot’s team conceded first yet again but that, and a subdued 45 minute display from Alexander Isak, were only minor complaints on a night when the Premier League champions rediscovered their edge. Their head coach deserves credit for several bold moves that underpinned a sizeable improvement and ensured all three of Eintracht’s Champions League games this season have finished 5-1.

Changes were to be expected not only on account of Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United but given Slot’s approach to the previous Champions League away game. There were four changes against Galatasaray and five here, and on both occasions Mohamed Salah was on the bench. In Turkey Salah’s absence was explained away by Slot as a break from an unforgiving workload. Three weeks later and the omission of Liverpool’s record goalscorer in Europe from a team needing to rediscover a cutting edge appeared a judgment on his recent anonymous form. A significant call too, given Salah had scored 51 goals in European competition for Liverpool and the rest of the squad had a combined total of 31 before kick-off. It would pay off.

Slot did not limit his switches to personnel. He made a rare alteration to Liverpool’s formation too and examined the question of whether Isak and former Eintracht striker Hugo Ekitiké can play together by starting both in a 4-4-2. Wirtz was recalled on his return to Germany on the right of midfield with Jeremie Frimpong at right-back. The latter’s evening lasted only 19 minutes before he was forced off injured and replaced by Conor Bradley.

Eintracht looked to prey on any Liverpool anxieties in a lively start. Curtis Jones almost increased them when inadvertently putting Jean-Mattéo Bahoya through on the Liverpool goal but the striker hesitated, the angle reduced and Giorgi Mamardashvili saved. Seconds later Dominik Szoboszlai put Isak clear with a delicious chip over the home defence. The £125 million striker controlled well but his attempt to lift the finish over Michael Zetterer was smothered by the advancing goalkeeper. Zetterer smartly denied Isak a second time after Wirtz had instigated a superb move out of defence.

Virgil van Dijk scores for Liverpool. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool had passed the early test and were starting to control a limited Eintracht team when they prised apart in some style by the hosts. Nathaniel Brown dispossessed Wirtz in the left-back position. From there, Eintracht played their way through the Liverpool press to advance the length of the pitch. Bahoya found Rasmus Kristensen on the right and the wing-back drilled a shot that flew between the legs of Andy Robertson and nestled in off the inside of the far post. Liverpool had conceded first for the fifth game in succession. Their response this time, however, was emphatic.

When another flowing Eintracht move broke down inside the Liverpool area Robertson instigated a devastating counterattack that led to Ekitiké equalising seven seconds later. The former Leeds defender Robin Koch had to answer to the French forward’s blistering pace as he latched on to Robertson’s first-time pass and slotted under Zetterer. Ekitiké held his hands up in apology to his former club. Liverpool’s away contingent made amends for his low-key celebration by going wild in the corner.

Liverpool’s 300th away goal in Europe was quickly followed by the 301st, and the 302nd, as the German side showed why they had leaked 24 goals in their previous 10 matches and had not kept a clean sheet in the last nine. Slot’s side were energised by Ekitiké’s equaliser and forced a series of corners that allowed Cody Gakpo to find his range. The Dutch international swept over an inviting delivery from the left and Van Dijk, having easily escaped his marker, converted with a thumping header.

Not to be outdone, Van Dijk’s defensive partner Konaté made it three goals in 10 minutes for Liverpool with a repeat performance. The centre-half also scored with an emphatic header, this time from Szoboszlai’s corner from the right, after charging through a nonexistent defence. Having spent the past few weeks bemoaning Liverpool’s set-piece work at both ends of the pitch, Slot rejoiced at scoring from two in five minutes.

Isak was replaced at half-time with Slot understood to be concerned over the striker’s fitness levels. It was only on Friday that Slot declared Isak’s delayed “preseason” over at Liverpool and that the time had come to judge the record signing more accurately. Isak’s replacement, Federico Chiesa, came close to a fourth moments after the restart. Wirtz and Bradley also threatened, the full-back with a vicious drive that Zetterer pushed on to a post, before the visitors increased their lead. Szoboszlai released Wirtz in space down the right and the Germany international threaded a cross along the face of Zetterer’s goal for Gakpo to convert at the back post.

Wirtz claimed his second assist of the night when he returned the favour to Szoboszlai and, from 25 yards out, the commanding midfielder powered a drive into the bottom corner.

Elsewhere, Chelsea got a similarly crushing 5-1 win over a 10-man Ajax at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham Hotspur played out a nil-all draw away to Monaco and Jude Bellingham provided the winner for Real Madrid against Juventus at the Bernabeu. – Guardian