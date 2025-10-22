Irish county named as one of Lonely Planet’s best places in the world to visit in 2026

The Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary. Photograph: iStock

Tipperary has been named among Lonely Planet’s list of top destinations to visit around the world in 2026.

The list of 25 locations also includes Botswana, Mexico City, Peru and Finland.

Lonely Planet recognised Tipperary as “the Ireland of postcards” and “best for hiking, history and fine food”.

“In Tipperary, the food is remarkable, the landscapes are generous, and the castles are so casually scattered across the county that you’ll probably stumble across one on your way to dinner,” the travel guide says.

“This is the Ireland of postcards, yes, but it’s also a place with a few surprises.”

The Premier County was described by Lonely Planet as a haven for nature and history lovers.

The guide recommends visiting the Glen of Aherlow for its “ridiculously scenic valley flanked by the Galtee Mountains and Slievenamuck”, the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle and Mitchelstown Cave.

“More walking trails through woodlands, river valleys and ancient boglands are well developed and gloriously uncrowded,” the guide says.

[ Trails of Tipperary: I plan my walk of 35km over two days to finish at my favourite pubOpens in new window ]

Lonely Planet also pointed to food and drink in the county, recommending apple tarts, Bulmer’s cider, Cashel Blue cheese, O’Donnells crisps and Blanco Niño tortillas.

Restaurants Mikey Ryan’s in Cashel and the nearby Bishop’s Buttery were highlighted as well as local pubs Thatch in Cloneen and Jim of the Mills in Upperchurch.

