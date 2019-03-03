Westmeath stay on promotion trail with win over Sligo

AFL Division Three: John Heslin and Ger Egan goals help usher Sligo to Division Four

Westmeath’s John Heslin struck a goal against Sligo at Connolly Park Tubbercurry. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Westmeath 3-12 Sligo 1-10

Second-half goals from John Heslin and Ger Egan, who goaled from a spot-kick, set up Westmeath’s excellent eight-point defeat of Sligo at Connolly Park to keep their promotions hopes on track.

But a fifth successive loss for the hosts means that Paul Taylor’s charges are heading for Division Four.

The dogged home side were in contention at the break, trailing by just two points, 0-9 to 0-7, but Westmeath gained control when John Heslin goaled in the 13th minute of the second half following excellent approach play from wing-forward Luke Loughlin, the winners’ best attacker.

Ger Egan’s penalty goal confirmed the outcome.

There were further goals in stoppage time, both from substitutes, as Noel O’Reilly netted for Westmeath and Adrian Marren was on target for Sligo.

SLIGO: A Devaney, M Gordon, P Laffey, JF Carr, D Cummins, A McIntyre, N Mullen, G O’Kelly-Lynch, P Kilcoyne (0-1), K McKenna, S Carrabine, N Ewing (0-1), L Gaughan (0-1), P Hughes (0-2), N Murphy (c) (0-4, frees).

Subs: B Gorman for L Gaughan (53), P O’Connor (0-1) for K McKenna (53), A Marren (1-0) for N Murphy (65), E McHugh for D Cummins (67), C Henry for P Kilcoyne (67.

WESTMEATH: E Carberry, K Daly, R Wallace, B Sayeh, K Maguire, F Boyle, J Dolan, S Duncan (0-2), D Corroon, L Loughlin (0-4), J Heslin (1-0), J Gonoud, R O’Toole (0-2), K Martin (c), G Egan (1-4, 1-0 pen, four frees).

Subs: T McDaniel for K Martin (64), F Coyne for G Egan (68), N O’Reilly (1-0) for J Gonoud, (70), C Slevin for F Boyle (70), N Mulligan for D Corroon (70).

Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim)

