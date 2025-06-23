Lions warn Joe Schmidt over Australia player release for tour matches

Every big tour is a hectic learning curve as the 2025 British & Irish Lions are already finding. The squad had to call off their post-arrival recovery dip in the Pacific Ocean – a let-down both for local news crews and the lurking sharks off Cottesloe beach – because of inclement weather and the first media squall of the trip has also blown in.

The Lions chief executive, Ben Calveley, has made clear the touring side expect Australia head coach Joe Schmidt to make his national players available for their Super Rugby teams before the Test series commencing next month and the host nation has been gently reminded of that contractual detail following the Lions’ arrival in Australia.

“The agreement is very clear; it says that Test players have to be released to play in fixtures leading into that series,” Calveley said at the Lions’ official welcome overlooking the Swan river. “That is our expectation. It’s really important that these games are competitive.

“It’s not just for a performance standpoint – the players do want to test themselves and build towards the Test series – but it’s also right for the fans, partners and broadcasters who are all expecting competitive fixtures, and for the rugby-loving public. That would be their expectation as well.”

The opening game against Western Force should fulfil that criteria with Nic White, Darcy Swain and Nick Champion de Crespigny all potentially available to face the Lions on Saturday. But another couple of Wallaby squad members, Carlo Tizzano and Ben Donaldson, have been retained in camp by Schmidt before Australia’s warm-up Test against Fiji next week and it remains unclear how many will represent the Lions’ next clutch of opponents.

“We’ll see a competitive fixture at the weekend and that’s what we’re looking for,” Calveley said. “We want to make sure our guys are battle-hardened when it comes to that Test series against the Wallabies.”

Following the Western Force game, the next three fixtures are against the Reds, the Waratahs and the Brumbies, and Lions tour manager, Ieuan Evans, is similarly keen to encounter the strongest possible opposition. “I think what’s clear is that we are an elite sporting touring team and we need to be challenged and tested in our preparations towards the Tests,” Evans said.

Discussions, accordingly, will continue with Australian officials, although the requirements of the Australia-Fiji game in Newcastle will clearly complicate the situation.

The Lions, meanwhile, insist there are no plans to divert from their traditional tour rota but Calveley did say he was potentially open to the idea of the Lions touring other countries such as France in future. “You can certainly understand why people would get excited about that sort of concept. We would as well.

“What’s not to like about some of those wonderful clubs you could play against and some of those wonderful venues? I think what’s encouraging for us is that whatever country you speak to they are interested in having a relationship with the Lions, whether that’s in their country or on UK or Irish soil.”