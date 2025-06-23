Cork v Dublin hurling semi-final at Croke Park on course to sell out

Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin celebrates with his backroom staff after the victory over Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final against Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday, July 5th is heading for a full house – just hours after tickets went on general sale.

Dublin caused one of the biggest shocks in hurling history last Saturday by beating Limerick, despite the Dubs playing most of the game with just 14 men.

Tickets for their All-Ireland semi-final against the Rebels went on sale at noon on Monday but already only a limited number of tickets are for sale on the Ticketmaster website, and currently only for the Nally Stand. In the absence of Limerick, Munster champions Cork are now strong favourites to win Liam MacCarthy.

Tickets for the second semi-final, between Kilkenny and Tipperary on Sunday, July 6th, went on sale at 2pm on Monday and are still available for all sides of the stadium – seating and standing.