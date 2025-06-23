Citizen Edge: U2’s English-born guitarist conferred with Irish citizenship in Kerry ceremony

David Howell Evans, aka The Edge of U2, shakes hands with a fellow citizen after they received their Irish citizenship at a ceremony at the Gleneagle Arena in Killarney Photo: Don MacMonagle

David Howell Evans – better known as The Edge and the guitarist in rock band U2 – was among thousands of new Irish citizens conferred at a ceremony in Co Kerry.

Born to Welsh parents in Essex, Evans (63) has lived in Ireland since he was an infant but never got around to applying for citizenship until recent years, despite always considering himself Irish.

“I have always felt Irish, Ireland will always be home to me and I’m so grateful for that,” he said.

Sitting in one of the front rows at the citizenship ceremony in the Gleneagle Arena in Killarney and wearing an Irish Tricolour clip on his lapel, the famous guitarist smiled throughout and shook hands with those around him after taking the oath of allegiance.

He described becoming an Irish citizen among 7,500 people who will be conferred over two days in Co Kerry as a “very moving” experience and “a monumental day” for all in attendance.

The musician said his citizenship application was “long overdue”.

“I’m a little tardy with the paperwork. I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one years old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing,” he said.

The country was “showing real leadership right now in the world”, he said.

“It couldn’t come at a better moment for me so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland,” he said.

The application was quite straightforward to complete, he said.

“Honestly, there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out but I’m happy it’s now – it – feels more significant,” he said.

It felt “more meaningful” because of “what is going on in the world right now, what Ireland stands for – it’s very powerful,” he said, referring to Ireland’s support for the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.

The Edge, real name David Howell Evans, pictured with fellow citizens after they received Irish Citizenship at the Gleneagle Killarney on Monday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Applicants from more than 143 countries and across all 32 counties on the island will make a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State and become Irish citizens over the two days.

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011 and more than 206,000 people have been conferred citizens at ceremonies since then.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, who attended the Killarney ceremony, told those gathered that becoming a citizen was a “great privilege” and “comes with responsibilities and duties”.

People from all walks of life became citizens on Monday, including more than 20 meat workers from Brazil who arrived in Ireland 16 years ago.

Roberti Costa arrived in Co Cork to work in a meat factory in Charleville. He said he was “happy” to be Irish now.

His friend and fellow Brazilian Martina de Freitas Boneberg, who lives near Millstreet in Co Cork and is already an Irish citizen, has helped 22 people from the South American country secure their citizenship, assisting them with the language and paperwork.

“It’s a big step for them to become Irish,” Martina said after the ceremony, surrounded by several very happy workers from a meat plant in Bunclody, Co Wexford.

Gina London, a White House correspondent during the Clinton presidency, was among 224 citizens from the US to become an Irish citizen.

“I am thrilled. This is for me,” said Ms London, who became tearful during the ceremony.

Alongside her was Monika Braja-Matuszewska who works in supermarket Lidl in Portlaoise. Originally from Poland, she has lived in Ireland for 10 years with her husband Míhal who became a citizen last year.

“We are both Irish now,” said a delighted Monika.

Some of the attendees who received Irish citizenship at a ceremony in Killarney on Monday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Aarushi Sharma came to Ireland as a student from New Delhi in India in 2018 and stayed on. She works for a finance company in Dublin and has seen Ireland as her home since she arrived.

Her husband Divyang Jain, from a neighbouring street in New Delhi, moved here in 2017 and he became a citizen last year. They had two weddings last year when they married one in Dublin and one New Delhi.