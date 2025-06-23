Familiar foes to renew acquaintances as All-Ireland SFC quarter-final pairings revealed

Fixture details for the four quarter-finals will be confirmed on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dublin will face Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals after Monday morning’s draw pitted Dessie Farrell’s side against Malachy O’Rourke’s outfit.

The pick of the ties remains the predetermined clash between Armagh and Kerry – the 2024 All-Ireland champions against a side many have fancied to lift Sam this summer.

The draw also provided Donegal with yet another Ulster opponent – they will meet Monaghan in the last eight.

Jim McGuinness’s side beat Monaghan in the quarter-finals of the Ulster Championship but in what is to be Donegal’s eighth championship game of the campaign, seven of those matches will have been against Ulster opposition.

READ MORE

Donegal’s path to this stage of the competition has seen them so far play Derry, Monaghan, Down, Armagh, Tyrone, Cavan and Louth.

Meath will face Galway in the remaining All-Ireland quarter-final, a clash that will see Robbie Brennan and Shane Walsh renew acquaintances. Brennan managed Kilmacud Crokes when Walsh joined the Stillorgan outfit, during which time the Galway forward helped them win an All-Ireland club title in 2023.

Galway's Shane Walsh in action for Kilmacud Crokes. Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho

All four games will be played across this weekend, June 28th/29th, with fixture details to be confirmed by the CCCC this afternoon.

It is expected that the Dublin-Tyrone game will be fixed for Saturday evening as part of a double-header.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 after the draw, former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice said: “The Tyrone-Dublin game is obviously going to be a massive game.

“In the last league game Tyrone beat Dublin above in Healy Park and played very well. It’s kind of a fresh Tyrone team coming in against a Dublin team (who have been playing the last) couple of weeks.

“There’s something ominous about the Dubs at the moment, they’re grinding it out, they’re showing a different side to themselves but they’re getting the job done.

“But Tyrone are coming fresh to Croke Park as well and they have forwards that are capable of doing a lot of damage up there so it should be an incredible game.”

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals:

*Fixture details to be confirmed on Monday afternoon

Armagh v Kerry

Tyrone v Dublin

Meath v Galway

Monaghan v Donegal