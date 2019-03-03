Three Allianz League matches called off due to heavy rain

Two fixtures in Division 1A and one in Division 1B have fallen foul of the weather

A view of Pairc Ui Rinn after the game between Cork and Tipperary was postponed. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Three matches in the Allianz Hurling League matches have been called off on Sunday as a result of the heavy rain across the country.

The two Division 1A fixtures between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn and Wexford and Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park were both postponed after pitch inspections.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B Waterford’s meeting with Galway at Walsh Park also fell victim to the weather.

All of the five football fixtures go ahead as planned.

Sunday’s fixtures

Allianz FL Division 1 round 5

Roscommon v Dublin, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm

Allianz FL Division 2 round 5

Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Fermanagh v Clare, Brewster Park, 2pm

Allianz FL Division 3 round 5

Sligo v Westmeath, Collooney, 2pm

Allianz FL Division 4 round 5

Leitrim v London, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 1pm

Allianz HL Division 1A round 5

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 2pm

Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm - POSTPONED

Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm - POSTPONED

Allianz HL Division 1B round 5

Carlow v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 2pm

Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park, 2pm - POSTPONED

Allianz HL Division 2A round 5

Antrim v London, Corrigan Park, 1pm

Kerry v Meath, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1pm

Westmeath v Mayo, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm

Allianz HL Division 2B round 5

Derry v Wicklow, Ballinascreen, 1pm

Donegal v Warwickshire, Letterkenny, 1pm

Kildare v Down, Newbridge, 1pm

Allianz HL Division 3A round 5

Louth v Monaghan, Darver, 1pm

Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, 1pm

Lancashire v Roscommon, Abbottstown, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 3B round 5

Fermanagh v Cavan, Lisbellaw, 1pm

Longford v Sligo, Pearse Park, 1pm

