Three Allianz League matches called off due to heavy rain
Two fixtures in Division 1A and one in Division 1B have fallen foul of the weather
A view of Pairc Ui Rinn after the game between Cork and Tipperary was postponed. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Three matches in the Allianz Hurling League matches have been called off on Sunday as a result of the heavy rain across the country.
The two Division 1A fixtures between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn and Wexford and Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park were both postponed after pitch inspections.
Meanwhile, in Division 1B Waterford’s meeting with Galway at Walsh Park also fell victim to the weather.
All of the five football fixtures go ahead as planned.
Sunday’s fixtures
Allianz FL Division 1 round 5
Roscommon v Dublin, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm
Allianz FL Division 2 round 5
Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm
Fermanagh v Clare, Brewster Park, 2pm
Allianz FL Division 3 round 5
Sligo v Westmeath, Collooney, 2pm
Allianz FL Division 4 round 5
Leitrim v London, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 1pm
Allianz HL Division 1A round 5
Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 2pm
Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm - POSTPONED
Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm - POSTPONED
Allianz HL Division 1B round 5
Carlow v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 2pm
Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park, 2pm - POSTPONED
Allianz HL Division 2A round 5
Antrim v London, Corrigan Park, 1pm
Kerry v Meath, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1pm
Westmeath v Mayo, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm
Allianz HL Division 2B round 5
Derry v Wicklow, Ballinascreen, 1pm
Donegal v Warwickshire, Letterkenny, 1pm
Kildare v Down, Newbridge, 1pm
Allianz HL Division 3A round 5
Louth v Monaghan, Darver, 1pm
Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, 1pm
Lancashire v Roscommon, Abbottstown, 2pm
Allianz HL Division 3B round 5
Fermanagh v Cavan, Lisbellaw, 1pm
Longford v Sligo, Pearse Park, 1pm