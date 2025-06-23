Live updates: Trump hints at Iran regime change after US attacks on nuclear sites

Summary

US president Donald Trump has brought up the possibility of regime change in Iran following US military strikes against key Iran military sites over the weekend, even as top members of his administration insisted the US was not seeking to topple the Iranian leadership.

In a social media post he said: “If the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be regime change?”

The world is braced for Iran’s response after to the US attacks, which saw it joining Israel in the biggest western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

The Irish Government called on all parties to “de-escalate” the Iran conflict, but did not criticise or condemn the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the US.

Neither Taoiseach Micheál Martin nor Tánaiste Simon Harris condemned the bombing of Iran by the US in their respective comments on Sunday.

Mr Martin did not refer to the bombing in his statement, but called on all parties to work to “de-escalate the conflict” between Iran and Israel.

“Diplomacy and dialogue are ultimately the only ways to resolve the issues and bring peace and security to the region,” he said.

Commercial airlines around the world on Monday were weighing how long to suspend Middle East flights as a conflict which has already cut off major flight routes entered a new phase after the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran vowed to defend itself.

The usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean has been largely empty of commercial air traffic for 10 days since Israel began strikes on Iran on June 13th, as airlines divert, cancel and delay flights through the region due to airspace closures and safety concerns.

New cancellations of some flights by international carriers in recent days to usually resilient aviation hubs like Dubai, the world’s busiest international airport, and Qatar’s Doha, show how aviation industry concerns about the region have escalated.

However, some international airlines were resuming services on Monday.

Leading Asian carrier Singapore Airlines, which described the situation as “fluid”, was set to resume flying to Dubai on Monday after cancelling its Sunday flight from Singapore.

Similarly, Flightradar24 departure boards show British Airways, owned by IAG, was set to resume Dubai and Doha flights on Monday after cancelling routes to and from those airports on Sunday.

Air France KLM cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday. – Reuters

Israel claims it is very close in meeting goals in Iran

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israel is very close to meeting its goals in Iran of removing the threats of ballistic missiles and the nuclear programme.

Speaking to Israeli reporters, he said: “We won’t pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve them, but we also won’t finish too soon. When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop.”

The UK, France and Germany have released a joint statement following American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying that they call upon Iran to engage in negotiations leading to agreement that addresses all concerns associated with its nuclear programme.

The three countries also urged Iran “not to take any further action that could destabilize the region”, adding: “We have consistently been clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and can no longer pose a threat to regional security.” – Guardian