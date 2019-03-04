Ronan McCarthy hails under-pressure Cork after win over Tipp

Cork 1-12 Tipperary 0-12

A “massive” win for Cork, their first from five matches in this Division Two campaign, and one which could prove the catalyst for better things to come, according to their manager Ronan McCarthy.

“I’ve kept saying the players are there,” he said at Semple Stadium after they held out against Tipp. “The work they put in to try and better themselves is incredible, but that entitles you to nothing – you have to go out and win the games. Certainly, confidence has been an issue and the team has been desperate for a win, and the fact that they’ve got the win now hopefully will give them that freedom to go out and play with that quality we know they have.”

It was a sparsely-attended fixture in Semple Stadium – 1,179 turned out to watch – and not over-burdened by quality early on.

Cork were under most pressure at the outset, with just one point from four matches, but Tipp also needed a result having only won their home game against Donegal and drawn their match with Fermanagh.

The visitors led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break and then managed four points on the trot to stretch their lead to seven before Conor Sweeney knocked over Tipp’s first of the second half in the 48th minute. Tipp then got four of the following five scores to keep in touch.

A goal was always likely to be decisive and so it transpired, Seán Powter cleverly finding Ruairí Deane with a chipped free and Deane finishing well to the net in the 66th minute to effectively seal the deal for Cork. Both counties are now on three league points.

“We made it difficult for them but at the end of the day they have two points going away and they’re still fighting, the same as ourselves, we’re all in a relegation battle now I suppose,” Tipp manager Liam Kearns said.

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly, A Campbell, J Meagher, E Moloney, K Fahey (0-1), D Brennan, J Feehan, S O’Brien, L Casey, L Boland, L McGrath, B Fox (0-1), P Austin, C Sweeney (0-7, five frees), J Kennedy (0-2, one 45).

Subs: D O’Meara (0-1, free) for L Boland (53), B Hyland for L McGrath (60), C Kennedy for K Fahey (66), C O’Shaughnessy for J Meagher (68).

CORK: M Martin, S Ryan, K Flahive, C Dennehy, K Crowley, T Clancy, M Taylor, I Maguire, C O’Hanlon (0-1), M Collins (0-2, 1 free), L Connolly (0-5, 4 frees), R Deane (1-0), M Hurley (0-2), E McSweeney (0-1), P Kerrigan (0-1).

Subs: C Kiely for M Taylor (53), B Hurley for M Hurley (53), S Powter for P Kerrigan (53), D Gore for E McSweeney (60), R O’Toole for I Maguire (66).

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly).