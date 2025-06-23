Live All-Ireland football draw: Remaining counties to learn their quarter-final fates

All-Ireland S F C quarter- f inal draw to take place shortly a f ter 8.30am

Now, back to the football.

The four quarter-finals will be played as two double-headers at Croke Park this weekend.

The day and throw-in time for each fixture will be confirmed by the GAA later today. We’ll keep you posted on that front.

Just a word on the hurling semi-finals.

In order to avoid repeats of provincial pairings we know Cork will now face Dublin at Croke Park on July 5th, followed by Kilkenny v Tipperary on July 6th.

What a win for the Dublin hurlers on Saturday, seeing John Kiely’s Limerick out of the championship. The Dubs for the double perhaps?

Nicky English: I have never seen Dublin hurl better in adversity

One for the Hurling history books! 📚 Raw emotion as a 14-man @DubGAAOfficial deliver a sensational hurling performance to stun Limerick at Croke Park! pic.twitter.com/OsCJU5crDW — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 21, 2025

For anyone who was out enjoying the sunshine over the weekend and missed the preliminary quarter-final action, here’s a quick recap.

On Saturday, Kerry took a comfortable win over Cavan down in Killarney, David Clifford supplying 3-7, including two two-pointers, to help the Kingdom to their 3-20 to 1-17 win at Fitzgerald Stadium.

David Clifford hat-trick helps Kerry beat Cavan

In the second of Saturday’s double-header at Croke Park, the Dublin footballers followed in the style of their hurlers, eking out a 1-19 to 1-16 win over Cork.

Dublin get there in the end against battling Cork

Sunday sent proceedings northward, starting in Newry where Shane Walsh was again Galway’s man of the hour in their 2-26 to 3-21 victory over Down, before Donegal got past Louth in Ballybofey, where it ended 2-22 to 0-12 in favour of Jim McGuinness’s charges.

Relentless Down give Galway huge test but experience sees Pádraic Joyce's contenders through

Donegal charge through Louth to reach All-Ireland quarter-final

And while we’re at it, there were wins for Limerick and Kildare in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals on Sunday, so they’ll now meet in the final at Croke Park on Saturday, July 12th.

Kildare and Limerick to battle for Tailteann Cup after wins over Fermanagh and Wicklow

Once again, Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 will air the draw shortly after 8.30am.

While we want on that, we’ll have a run through of the weekend that was and Gordon Manning will have some reaction for us after the draw is made.

Good morning everyone. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw.

Preliminary quarter-final winners Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Donegal have joined round-robin group toppers Meath, Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh in the last eight, and we’ll find out shortly who’ll be facing off in this weekend’s quarter-finals.

Each of the four group winners will be drawn against one of the preliminary quarter-final winners. The draw will avoid repeats of provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from the groups.

With that in mind, we know Armagh can’t be drawn against Donegal as the counties met in the Ulster final, nor can they meet fellow Group of Death survivors Dublin and Galway. That only leaves Kerry, so the Munster champions will face the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Of the rest, Meath can’t play Kerry, Tyrone can’t play Donegal, and Monaghan can’t play Down.