Johnny Buckley cleared to play in All-Ireland club final

Johnny Buckley has been cleared to play for Dr Crokes against champions Corofin in the All-Ireland club football final. The Kerry All-Ireland medallist was appealing a red card shown to him in the semi-final against Longford champions, Mullinalaghta.

He was sent off by referee Seán Hurson for allegedly striking Aidan McElligott 20 minutes into the semi-final.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee recommended a suspension of one match but Buckley opted instead for a hearing and had the red card rescinded at Thursday’s meeting of the Central Hearings Committee.

Dr Crokes beat Mullinalaghta by 0-18 to 2-7 and are aiming to win their third All-Ireland club title.