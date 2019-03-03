Fermanagh continue to prove the doubters wrong

Rory Gallagher’s side only one victory from Division 1 promotion after win over Clare

Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh had too much for Clare on Sunday. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh had too much for Clare on Sunday. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Fermanagh 0-12 Clare 0-9

Many experts made Fermanagh favourites to go down and now they are only one win away from going back up to Division One for the first time since 2007.

This was a thoroughly deserved win for Rory Gallagher’s men as a strong third quarter was the basis for this important victory that assures them of Division 2 football next year.

Fermanagh just about deserved their narrow 0-7 to 0-6 half-time lead after a half where they were denied a certain goal by the brilliance of Clare keeper Pierce De Loughrey, who turned Ryan Lyons point-blank shot around the post.

They had a bright start and moved into a 0-2 to 0-0 lead through points from Sean Quigley and Declan McCusker.

It took Clare 11 minutes to get off the mark and they did so through the impressive Kieran Malone and Conor Finucane.

That set the pattern for a tense first half where the sides were level on four occasions.

But the winners moved up a few gears in the third quarter and points from Sean Quigley and Declan McCusker gave them a two points advantage.

This was followed by a superb effort from the busy Ciaran Corrigan with the outside of the boot.

But Clare will rue the departure of Jamie Malone to a black card ten minutes from time in a carbon copy of what happened to Donegal last week.

Clare threw Gary Brennan on the edge of square but they hit six wides as the well- organised Fermanagh defence held firm.

Fermanagh: T Treacy; J Cassidy, L Cullen, K Connor; U Kelm, J McMahon, C Corrigan (0-1); C Cullen (0-1) R Jones (0-1); R Lyons, D McCusker (0-1) A Breen (0-1); K McDonnell (0-1) C Jones, S Quigley (0-6, six frees). Subs: P McCusker for K McDonnell (30 mins), E Donnelly for J Cassidy (47m), D Teague for C Jones (55m), D McGurn for P McCusker (67m), E McHugh for A Breen (70m).

Clare: P De Loughrey; K Harnett, C Brennan, G Kelly; Dean Ryan, A Fitzgerald, C O’Dea; G Brennan (0-1, one free) C O’Connor; K Malone (0-2) S Collins, J Malone (0-1); E Cleary (0-1) D Tubridy (0-2, two frees) C Finucane (0-1). Subs: S O’Donoghue (0-1) for C O’Connor (50 min), G O’Brien for C Finucane (56m).

Black card for J Malone

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.