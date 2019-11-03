Naomh Conaill survive late Castlerahan fight back to reach Ulster semis

Cavan champions can’t quite reel in Donegal counterparts in Breffni Park thriller

Brendan McDyer helped his Naomh Conaill side into the Ulster semis. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Brendan McDyer helped his Naomh Conaill side into the Ulster semis. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Castlerahan 0-11 Naomh Conaill 1-11

Castlerahan’s brave effort to upset the odds came unstuck in a gripping Ulster Club SFC last eight clash at Kingspan Breffni.

The Cavan champions looked dead and buried when trailing by 0-6 to 1-10 with 42 minutes on the clock but, instead, put in a storming finish which just fell short.

Both sides were profligate in the first half and spurned two gilt-edged goal chances apiece.

It was a case of third time lucky for the Glenties men in the 25th minute when Charlie McGuinness and Ciaran Thompson combined sweetly in a tight space for the latter to slide the ball under the advancing Leahy which saw Naomh Conaill lead by 0-5 to 1-5 at the interval.

The Donegal champions appeared to be cruising when sub Dermot Molloy made it 1-10 to 0-6 after 42 minutes, but their hosts came storming back to make a real fight of it.

Despite having sub Gavin Daly red carded (60 min), Castlerahan continued to reel in their opponents and a brace of points from Cormac Daly made it a two point game.

In a helter-skelter climax, the Naomh Conaill sealed a date with Clontibret in the semi-finals with a gem from county star Anthony Thompson.

Castlerahan: J Leahy; S Cooney (0-1), K McEnroe, E O’Connell; S O’Reilly, O Kiernan, F Reilly; Pauric Smith, C Daly (0-4); K Cosgrave (0-3, one free), B Ennis (0-1), Paul Smith; O O’Connell, R Flanagan, E Flanagan (0-1). Subs: C Mackey for S O’Reilly (32 min); G Daly for K McEnroe (41); S Brady (0-1) for B Ennis (43); F Flanagan for Pauric Smith (52).

Naomh Conaill: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, K McGettigan; E O’Donnell, A Thompson (0-3), E Waide; C Thompson (1-2, one ‘45, one free), L McLoone (0-1); B McDyer (0-1), M Boyle, E Doherty; J McKelvey (0-1), C McGuinness (0-2, one free), K Gallagher. Subs: D Molloy (0-1) for C McGuinness (36 min); S Molloy for M Boyle (42); N Byrne for E O’Donnell (48); J O’Malley for B McDyer (51); H Gallagher for E Waide (55); M Boyle for C Gallagher (60).

Referee: C Branagan (Down)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.